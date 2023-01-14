GRAFTON — Makena Christian is a difference maker.
If there was any doubt about that prior to Friday, the Hartford sophomore put an end to the debate by leading the Orioles to a 5948 comeback win at Grafton in a North Shore Conference girls basketball game.
Christian poured in 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, handed out three assists, blocked a pair of shots and made a steal to help the visitors rally from a 31-20 halftime deficit to defeat the Black Hawks.
“I can’t say enough about her ability to fight and just find new ways. She’s been awesome for us all year,” Hartford coach Vinny Daniels said. “She has a very unique skill set. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a kid who can put the ball in the hoop in such a variety of ways like she can. She stepped up today. One of the things about her is that last year in these games sometimes if she got guarded hard, she’d get frustrated. Today, she was like, ‘I’m going to get some offensive rebounds or I’m going to find a cut to the basket and demand the basketball.’” There would have been good reason for the standout to be frustrated. She was whistled for her second foul less than four minutes into the game, then sat for six minutes watching as Grafton extended an early 6-3 lead to a 20-8 advantage before she returned to the floor.
The Black Hawks were able to maintain an 11-point edge at the break, but Grafton coach Matt D’Amato noted cracks were starting to form in the foundation despite the lead.
“We kept sending her to the foul line, even in the first half,” he said after Christian posted 11 points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes before the intermission. “As soon as you hit a couple of those and you get that rhythm, then she can step away from the basket and be even more dangerous.”
Hartford was able to feed Christian for some layups on passes from the perimeter over the Grafton defense late in the opening half, and Daniels told his team to keep firing from long distance to help open things up even more.
“In the locker room Vinny said that our shots are going to fall, we just have to believe,” Christian said. “We knew in the first half we were getting some open looks and we just knew our defense had to step up a little bit and our offense would come.”
The Hartford coach added that his team has developed a habit of falling into early deficits, partly because they don’t always have the necessary confidence from the opening tip.
“We’ve been a slow-starting team for about 85 percent of the year. We’ve got to get over that,” he admitted. “We’re our harshest critics. I think sometimes we talk ourselves out of what we can do, especially with a team with a lot of freshmen playing and some sophomores playing. Once we remind ourselves that we’re good and we just fly around and stop thinking, we can be really good.”
Gracie McNabb splashed a 3-pointer to open the second half to make it 34-20. She added a field goal a short time later followed by a basket by Sarah Aleknavicius to make it 38-22, but Hartford rallied after that.
The Orioles embarked on a 31-6 run to take the lead and Hartford never looked back.
Christian poured in 14 points over the first nine minutes of the second half and Kacy Kratz and Brooke Voss each knocked in a trifecta as the momentum shifted.
“They (Grafton) realized they had to get out a little bit more and the lane was wide open,” Christian said about the importance of Hartford knocking down some shots from the perimeter. “I knew they weren’t going to be able to help faster, so I would get some wide open layups.”
Hartford’s rally was also aided by the defense pressuring Grafton to turn the ball over several times. Daniels admits he isn’t quite sure whether the offense sparks the defense or if it is the other way around.
“We have the conversation a lot about is it the press that gets our offense, or is it the offense that starts our press. It’s kind of the chicken and the egg, and I think they kind of work together,” he explained. “I thought our kids today in the second half, they got gritty.”
Christian added that the Hartford bench played a role even though those players weren’t on the court.
“Our bench energy was just crazy, which helped us out there,” she said. “When we started pressing, bringing our energy, I mean, our bench was crazy, and you could just tell they (Grafton) were getting down.”
Kratz and Voss also played key roles in Hartford’s rally. Kratz finished with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
“I thought Kacy did a nice job stepping up, like she always does,” Daniels said. “It’s something we’re going to miss after this year because she’s one of the best senior leaders I think I’ve ever experienced in my coaching career.”
Voss scored nine of her 11 points in the second half and added seven rebounds and two steals in the victory.
“There was a point last year when she wasn’t even going to come out for basketball because of softball. We’re just so thankful she did,” Daniels said about the Division 1 softball prospect. “She’s a fighter. She’s aggressive. Her role has kept increasing. She may not always be the most skilled basketball player out there, but you know she’s going to play hard. That’s such an awesome asset to have in a kid. She’s stepped up as a leader. She’s an ultimate teammate.”
Late in the game, Hartford was patient as Grafton attempted to turn up the pressure and trap in the half court. The Orioles protected the ball and turned long possessions into layups or trips to the free throw line, while the home team was unable to coax many turnovers down the stretch.
“Being able to have a 5-10 guard in Bella Klages, a 5-9 guard in Kacy Kratz and a 6-foot guard in Makena Christian up top against pressure, they can always go over the top. Having those tall guards is such an asset,” Daniels said. “Makena has been awesome in that role. Plus, if you foul her, you might as well put two points on the board because she’s a 90 percent free throw shooter.”
Christian was 12 for 14 at the charity stripe and knocked down her last 11 tries from the free throw line.
Hartford improved to 10-5 on the season overall and is now 6-3 in league play. The Orioles return to the court Friday, traveling to Cedarburg for a game set for 7 p.m.