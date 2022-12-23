Former area hoopers making mark at next level

Basketball season is in full swing now throughout the county as we head into the final weeks of the calendar year. And while the focus for many of us will be on the current stars of the North Shore and East Central conferences, we would be remiss if we didn’t also shine the spotlight on the talented alumni from Washington County that are continuing their success at the collegiate level.
Now this is by no means a complete list of former Washington County players playing at the next level, but I wanted to take a look at a few locals who are off to a good start this season.
Aaliyah Moore (West Bend West), Saint Francis, NCAA Division I
In her junior season at Saint Francis, Moore has emerged as the top scorer for Saint Francis, averaging 7.9 points per game while shooting .420 from the field. She’s also been a dominant force on the boards, as she has 101 rebounds and is averaging 9.2 per game — both of which rank her first in the Northeastern Conference. The former Spartan also leads the team with eight blocks, while sitting second on the squad with 12 steals and 20 assists.
Derek Sabin (Slinger), Belmont, NCAA Division I
A key defensive man off the bench for Belmont, Sabin is sixth on the team with 26 rebounds through 11 games this season while also totaling 16 points over 11.8 minutes per game. The former Owl has also tallied seven assists, two steals and two blocks for the Bruins to help the team to a 7-5 start this year.
Natalie McNeal (Germantown), UW-Green Bay, Division I
Another key bench piece, McNeal has totaled 38 points and 29 rebounds for the Phoenix this season, averaging 11.5 minutes per game. The two-time All-State selection at Germantown has also recorded six assists and six steals for Green Bay in her junior season.
Jaelyn Acker (Germantown), Furman, Division I
The former Warhawk has broken out as the leading scorer for Furman as a redshirt freshman, averaging 14.2 points per game over 13 games — making her the sixth-highest scorer in the Southern Conference and the second-highest scoring underclassman in the conference. Acker has also totaled 54 rebounds to go along with 20 assists, 15 steals and two blocks, as she’s helped the Paladins to a 7-7 start on the year.