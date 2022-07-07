Fullhart competes at nationals once again

West Bend resident Jen Fullhart found herself once again competing at the USA Weightlifting Nationals at Las Vegas this past weekend “I have been fortunate enough to qualify and compete the last four years,” she said.
Fullhart competed in the snatch event and the clean and jerk event in the 49kg weight class and she finished with a bronze medal in the event. She also finished in eighth place overall in her weight class Heading back to nationals is always fun according to Fullhart.
“It is always a learning experience, it is something that I worked really hard at to be able to compete at that level,” she said.
Heading into nationals, Fullhart said that some of the goals she had had changed during the month leading up to it.
“I had some pretty massive goals set going into nationals and then I completed a workout — it is called Murph and it is usually done on Memorial Day — and then my body just started to not wanting to participate with my nationals training,” she said. “So then my goal heading into nationals was to get a total. It was to hit one lift for the snatch and one lift for the clean and jerk so that I would get a total (score),” To make it to nationals Fullhart said that she had a year time frame where she had to hit a qualifying total at a USA Weightlifting event, and that qualifying period typically includes the previous year’s nationals.
“So because of how well I did last year I automatically qualified for nationals this year without having to do any other kind of local meet,” she said.
At this year’s nationals, Fullhart said her performance was somewhere in the middle.
“It was not my best performance but it was also not my worst,” she said. “I walked away with a bronze medal so I am definitely happy with how it went. I know that I have more left in me and I know I still have room for improvement so I am looking forward to what next year brings.”
When it comes to training for nationals, Fullhart said that she trains every morning at 5 a.m before she heads to work. Fullhart said she works out at A1 Health and Fitness at West Bend, where she has been for close to eight years.
“I am fortunate enough to have a platform to train on their weights and kilograms vs pounds to be able to use, and I have a good set up where I can train four to five days a week,” she said.
Fullhart also said that she has a weightlifting coach in Shane Perkins, who she meets with virtually. She also has a nutrition coach in Alex Kain who is the owner of A1 Health and Fitness and is also her fiance.
Perkins said that something that stands out about training Fullhart is her dedication “In the two years I’ve been with her she has never missed a training session. Her diet, goals, and work ethic stands out and it’s a big reason why she’s accomplished what she has,” he said. “Another quality that stands out about Jen is that she is a competitor. She does her best on meet day and she can flip the switch when it’s game time.”
Fullhart said that she got into competitive weightlifting when she started to enjoy the types of lifts when she started going to A1.
“At the time we actually had a weightlifting coach and he was coaching the weightlifting class one night and said to me ‘Have you ever considered lifting competitively, you could and you should because you could walk away with the state record,’ And so he kind of put that plug in me and I just thought what was the worst that could happen and I’ll try it,” she said. “I have been doing competitive weightlifting for about six years.”
After doing some local meets she qualified for the nationals for the first time around four years ago.
Perkins said that he has noticed her technique has improved over the years.
“Something she has really improved over the last couple years is her technique and attacking each training session with purpose,” he said. “She always worked hard, but now she understands what she needs to improve and that has motivated her to become even better.”
When it comes to next year’s nationals, Fullhart said that her goals would be the same as her initial goals for this year were.
“I would love to hit a 65kg snatch and a 85kg clean and jerk,” she said. “Which would give me a total of 150kg and all of those would be personal records and definitely something that I would love to continue to work towards.”
To reach her goals for next year, Fullhart said that she has to keep working on the daily grind of going to the gym every day and training.
“I need to continue to show up and put in the hard work and honestly it is really that that pays off in the end,” she said.