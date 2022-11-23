There will be a sense of the new for both the Hartford and Slinger girls’ basketball teams this winter, only for different reasons, and it could make for some interesting hoops in the 2022-23 season.
For Slinger, it will be the replacement of long-time successful coach Tony Dobson with Hugh Thompson, while at Hartford, it will be the blending in of a highlyanticipated six-member freshmen group whose expectations are skyhigh, into a team with an already strong group of returnees.
For third-year Hartford coach Vinny Daniels, it’s an interesting, exciting problem to deal with.
“Sometimes coaches will bring in freshmen because they have no one else to turn to, while other times, they bring them in because the kids are ready,” he said. “These kids are ready.”
How ready were they? Daniels said last season this freshmen group were among the top five eighth-grade classes in Wisconsin last season and they won a state title as sixth-graders.
And there is room for them, as the Orioles graduated seven seniors off a team that went 10-8 in North Shore Conference play and 13-13 overall.
“They’re physical and athletic and fit well into our (up-tempo) style,” Daniels said.
They will work their way into a line-up that already returns firstteam All-NSC selection and honorable mention all-state choice 6-0 sophomore guard Makena Christian, who averaged 19.9 ppg. a game along with nine rebounds and two steals and two assists per contest. She already has several D1 college offers said Daniels, who noted that Christian has added to her already versatile game “big time.”
Another key returnee is 5-9 senior guard Kacy Kratz, who averaged 9.8 ppg. along with seven rebounds and four assists a contest. Daniels said Kratz is a great “glue” player who will help the Orioles stick together.
Other veterans include 5-8 senior Brooke Voss, 5-5 senior guard Alayna Pusch, and 5-3 junior guard Maddie Roell. Key members of the vaunted freshmen group include 5-10 guard Bella Klages and Voss’s little sister 5-6 guard Lauren Voss.
The Orioles opened their season on Tuesday, Nov. 22 with a 78-65 win over Wisconsin Lutheran behind 28 points from Christian. Daniels said the Orioles also played well in their opening scrimmage against Oconomowoc and Westosha Central.
The older players have done a good job of making the younger ones feel welcome, the coach added.
“They’re encouraging of them, making sure it’s better, easier for these kids (in their acceptance), than it was for them,” said Daniels. “A lot of these kids (the frosh) have played more basketball than the upperclassmen. The key for them will be to just shake off their nerves.”
Early pre-season polls have returning NSC champ Homestead as the favorite again with Cedarburg second and the Orioles slated for third. How high the ceiling is for his group yet, not even Daniels can ascertain.
“The expectations keep rising,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll make some mistakes (because we’re young), but we’re not going to make excuses. We have a saying this season: ‘We’re not young, we’re fresh.”
For Slinger, Thompson comes in with good experience having also worked at Pewaukee and Greenfield in the past. Dobson stepped down at the end of last season after a strong 11year run, including an impressive 12941 mark in his final seven years. That effort included three North Shore Conference titles.
The Owls went 17-8 last season and lost three starters to graduation. Like several schools in the North Shore and the area the Slinger program is battling a numbers’ issue in girls’ hoops as Thompson is working with only about 19 players total this winter.
He said he is striving to keep both a varsity and a junior varsity in place as about four or five sophomores will float between the two teams this season.
On the plus side, one of those players is senior 5-10 wing Mallory Hoitink, who is a three-year letter-winner and a two-time first-team All-North Shore Conference selection. Hoitink entered the season with 916 career points and barring injury, should join the 1,000-point club sometime before mid-season.
Hoitink averaged 15.4 ppg. and five rebounds a game last season while hitting 62 three-pointers. She has 148 trifectas for her career and will play hoops and go to school at UW-Oshkosh next year.
“She is the leader of our team in practice and in games and is just an amazing kid to be around,” said Thompson. “She will be successful wherever she goes.”
The other returning starter 59senior forward Gwen Groeschel (five points and five rebounds a game last season).
Thompson said point guard will likely be handled by both 5-6 junior Kate Wolf and 5-3 sophomore Taylor Longdin.
Others Thompson and his staff will rely on will include 5-9 junior wing Ava Fahrenholz and 5-10 senior forward Ellie Zagel. Zagel, a multi-time WIAA state qualifier in track, has impressed Thompson greatly.
“She is going to work hard for us underneath,” Thompson said. “She is one of the most athletic kids I have ever coached.”
Overall, Thompson said the team should be able to go about eight deep and he thanked Dobson for his help in the transition this past summer.
The Owls dropped a tough 75-48 opening decision to Oostburg on Nov. 18 and will take on Stevens Point on Friday, Nov. 25 and Waunakee on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the talent-laden Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.
Their rough early non-conference slate will conclude on Tuesday, Nov. 29, when they visit returning WIAA state tourney qualifier Brookfield East.
“This has been an amazing group of girls and they have been great to work with,” Thompson said. “They’re working very hard, and I feel blessed to come in and coach them. If we can get them to buy in to a strong defensive mentality and take care of the ball, we should be able to compete.”