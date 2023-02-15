PORT WASHINGTON — It would be difficult to script a more dramatic finish than what occurred Tuesday during a WIAA Division 1 team wrestling sectional final between Germantown and Arrowhead.
Arrowhead led the battle of the Warhawks by five points, 33-28, heading into the final weight class, meaning that Jackson Kirsch needed to pin his opponent at 285 pounds to send Germantown to state.
Kirsch did exactly that, winning by fall in the second period to send Germantown to team state for the first time in program history.
“I was watching the guy in front of me and I was like he is probably going to pin him, but he didn’t,” Kirsch said, noting that a 6-0 win by decision by Nathan Stiebs at 220 pounds gave Germantown a chance to win the meet. “So, I was thinking it’s a mustwin scenario, but it’s not just that, it’s a must-pin scenario and I was going out there looking for a nice throw. I got it a couple times, but I couldn’t stick him, so I just went to the trusty half nelson and got it done.”
Kirsch actually had Arrowhead’s Xavier Fallon on the mat early in the opening period, but could not get the fall at that time. Some stalling followed until late in the middle stanza, when Germantown’s hero went for broke and struck it rich at 3:47.
“I was like this kid is balled up, he’s not going to move,” Kirsch recalled. “I get that first crank and I’m like no way this is going to happen, I’m going to screw it up somehow. I did a little bit, and then I recovered, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, I’m making history right now.’ It’s just the greatest feeling.”
Germantown coach Mike Krause definitely agreed.
“It’s amazing. I honestly don’t even have words for it,” he said. “I probably won’t sleep for another two weeks.”
As for the decisive match, Krause said he wished his final wrestler wasn’t placed in a make-or-break situation, but it obviously didn’t phase Kirsch.
“You can’t put that pressure on him,” the coach explained about it all coming down to one match. “Just go out and wrestle. I thought he had him stuck in the first period. He just continued to grind and grind, wore him down and got the pin for us.”
While Kirsch got the final victory, it took an entire team effort to send Germantown to state. Things looked bleak midway through the championship dual as Arrowhead held a 29-10 lead after the match at 152. However, Germantown stormed back, winning five of the final six weight classes.
It started with a win by Talan Schutte, who notched a pin in 50 seconds at 160.
“That was kind of the stretch where we thought things were going to turn around for us,” Krause said about wins by Schutte, Jacob Momper (by fall at 170 right at the end of the second period), Ethan Riddle (an 8-4 decision at 182) and Stiebs. “Talan coming up with that pin was huge against a state-ranked kid. He’s wrestling very tough. He went through a little lull earlier this season, but he’s back.”
Owen Becker opened the dual with a 13-0 major decision victory at 106 and Riese Thornberry added a pin at 138 for the sectional champions.
For Arrowhead, it was a tough way to lose.
“We’ve got to regroup as a team and we know we’ve got to focus on the individuals from here, just like any other year,” Arrowhead coach Jeremy Miller explained. “It was a tough night. Hats off to Germantown. They wrestled, it was close, it came down to the last match. If you look at it, it’s what the sport is all about. It was a good dual. It’s just unfortunate that we came out on the other end.”
One thing that hurt Arrowhead was a two-point deduction from the team score assessed by the referee due to unsportsmanlike conduct by Ramon Gulmatico after earning a 3-2 win by decision at 152.
Miller addressed that with his wrestlers following the meet.
“What I told the kids is they’re loved, we support them and when moments happen, you have a choice whether you’re going to learn from them or continue in that direction,” he said. “I think we have some things we can learn from and build from, and that’s sports.”
Arrowhead was rolling at that point in the meet. Charlie Kremer got things started with a pin at 113, Lucas Ryan added a major decision at 120, Collin McDowell won by fall in the second period at 126 and Connor Crumer pinned his opponent in 3:35 at 132 to build a 22-4 lead.
McDowell pinned both of his opponents during the sectional tournament.
“He’s scrappy,” Miller said. “He had a rough accident, too, and the kid somehow gets through that and still continues to wrestle. He’s been something else. He’s been doing some good things.”
Arrowhead reached the semifinal dual by defeating Homestead by a 59-18 margin.
“Homestead has some solid kids as well, so a win is a win,” Miller said. “They’re tough and it was good to get that win. I guess the hope is we would have kept it rolling, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
While Germantown will move on to the state team tournament, set for March 3-4, the primary focus turns to Saturday for the individual sectional tournament at Homestead.
“In a really tough loss, and I would say this is one of the, if not the, toughest losses I’ve experienced as a coach, but that’s where you find out who you are. That’s where you’ve got to dig deep and find out that kind of person you are,” Miller said about the task ahead of his Warhawks. “We all get tested in certain ways and that’s what this is. When you get tested, you recover and you move forward with what you’ve got.”
As for Germantown, which reached the team sectional final with a 53-21 win over Watertown, it will be business as usual.
“Honestly, we’re not going to change a thing that we’ve done this season,” Krause said. “We’re just going to get in our room and wrestle.”