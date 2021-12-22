GRAFTON — West Bend East went on the road Tuesday to play a Grafton squad that is among the upper echelon teams battling for the top spot in the North Shore Conference girls basketball standings. The Suns made the Black Hawks sweat a bit before falling by a 65-42 margin that was closer than that final margin would suggest.
“We talked about a couple keys to the game. One was taking care of the basketball and number two was rebounding. When we did that well, we actually were kind of in control of the tempo,” East coach John Heinberg said. “When those things kind of slipped, if you look at what they put up for points, a lot of that came off of our mistakes, not so much what they were creating on the offensive end. Then they made a couple nice adjustments against our zone in the second half, got a couple easy looks that we didn’t cover well, and that one girl started stepping up and started hitting some threes.”
The Suns closed to within 36-33 six minutes into the second half before the Black Hawks rallied and began to pull away. Grafton took a 36-24 lead in the opening minutes of the final frame before East ran off nine unanswered points to get within one possession.
Hope Schensema got things started with a 3pointer, Sara Doedens added a hoop, Cadence Xiong followed with a basket and Lainy Williams chipped in a field goal that prompted a timeout by the home team to halt the momentum.
“We made some good individual plays. We really played well defensively and got to the boards. That’s something we’ve been stressing,” Heinberg said about the run to close within three points. “When this group plays together and they want to play together and really focus and play as one, we can do a lot of really nice things. We’ve got to keep learning and learning and building on that.”
During the stoppage, Grafton made two adjustments that changed the flow of the game. On offense, the Black Hawks looked for Ashley Weir on the weak side block and passed through the lane to the senior for consecutive layups that started an 18-2 run. The home team also went to a 1-3-1 zone that slowed down the East offense.
“That 1-3-1 was big. They’ve got some big kids in there and we didn’t make some of the best decisions with the basketball, just in terms of how we even threw passes. We kind of stopped attacking,” Heinberg said. “We’re still young, we’ve still got a lot to learn and we’re still continuing to climb and we’ll keep climbing the mountain.”
It was all but over at that point as Grafton pushed the lead out to 54-35 before Xiong stopped the bleeding with a trifecta with five minutes remaining.
“(Grafton coach Matt D’Amato) made a move to that 1-3-1 zone to kind of affect us a little bit there,” Heinberg said. “We just kind of lost our momentum.”
Weir led all scorers in the game with 21 points and Sarah Aleknavicius added 13 for the Black Hawks, who improved to 9-1 overall and 51 in the NSC, which is good for a share of third in the league standings.
Xiong paced the attack for the Suns, netting 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers.
“She’s been doing a really nice job, really progressing this season learning how to read the defenses and run the show a little bit more. When she gets her scoring opportunities, she steps up. She’s a heck of a point guard. I’m glad I’ve got her,” Heinberg said. “In our system of what we’re trying to do she still has a lot of things that she’s got to continue to learn and work on, but she’s definitely making great strides and she’s going to be a heck of a player the next couple years and beyond high school.”
Doedens had a nice game off the East bench, scoring nine points and adding six rebounds, five steals and three assists.
“She’s a heck of a shooter, a very pure shooter in that regard, and then she’s very smart in terms of the basketball game itself,” Heinberg said. “When she’s on, she can knock things down pretty quickly and really get some momentum going for us.”
East fell to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in conference games. The Suns will be back in action Tuesday, taking on Waukesha South at the New Berlin West Holiday Shootout.
“If we play within ourselves and continue to do the things that we need to do, we’ve proved it time and time again that we can play with anybody,” Heinberg said, “But we’ve just got to make sure we stay more consistent in the longer term things that we work on.”