There was a mixed reaction, to say the least, amongst Brewers fans and the baseball world Monday afternoon when news broke that four-time All Star closer Josh Hader had been dealt to the San Diego Padres.
Most tuned-in fans were aware it was only a matter of time before the three-time reliever of the year would be traded away. That didn’t make it any easier to swallow when that inevitability became a reality, but my initial reaction was that president of baseball operations David Stearns had made the right decision.
That certainly wasn’t the general consensus. For as many people that agreed with that line of thinking, there were just as many bemoaning the notion that the Brewers were throwing away their chances at winning the World Series this season. And frankly, I understand why fans felt that way.
It’s a franchise starving for a championship, and one that is now 30 years removed from its first and only World Series appearance. It’s also odd to see a division leader trade away such an effective player at the trade deadline, and that’s why this was such a polarizing move.
But there are two things that stood out to me the most.
One, the Hader trade was a microcosm of what it’s like being a fan of a small-market team.
Two, it doesn’t mean Milwaukee’s title hopes are dashed. Not this season, and not in the coming years.
I know last week I complained of the Brewers’ makeup and why I was losing rooting interest in the club. Naturally, they went on to win seven of their first nine games out of the All Star break. Call it the power of the pen, I guess. But while I still feel deep down that this roster doesn’t have what it takes to make a deep playoff run and ultimately claim the World Series, you have to put yourself in the shoes of Stearns.
But first, a history lesson. Recall the days when the playoffs were a mere pipe dream for Milwaukee. From the early 90s after the departures of franchise greats Robin Yount and Paul Molitor to the mid-2000s, there was very little to get excited about as a Brewers fan aside from being thankful the city even had a professional baseball franchise. But like today, there were two lines of thinking — be grateful the Selig family was keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee or ask what was the point of having a perennial loser in town.
That now feels like a lifetime ago. The Brewers got a shot in the arm in 2004 when the Seligs sold the team to Mark Attanasio. Four years later, the Brewers were back in the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.
Of course, those things weren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. The Brewers already had some promising young prospects that almost led them back to the World Series in 2011. But without Attanasio, there’s no way they would have been able to retain Ryan Braun, one of the best players in franchise history along with Yount and Molitor.
Attanasio was the first savior. The second, you could argue, was a combination of manager Craig Counsell and Stearns. But it’s moreso the latter who has brought the Brewers a level of stability they’ve never experienced before.
Currently atop the NL Central, Milwaukee is still poised to reach the postseason for an unprecedented fifth consecutive season. What happens after that? I still have my doubts anything of real significance, and that may be how Stearns feels deep down as well. But as we’ve seen in recent years with the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves, you can throw win-loss records out the window once October rolls around.
And that brings me back to Monday’s blockbuster.
All those who say trading Hader is a concession of the season could ultimately be proven right in a few months. But the fact of the matter is that after reaching the playoffs, anything can happen.
No, the breaks haven’t gone Milwaukee’s way over the past four seasons. But even without Hader, maybe they will this time around. After all, Hader wilted when it mattered most in multiple situations over the past few years, most notably in the 2019 Wild Card Game against the Nationals and in Game 4 of last year’s NLDS against the Braves. Both teams went on to become world champions, and nobody saw that coming.
Of course, more often than not, Hader was electric and is the best reliever in franchise history. So why trade him with a year and a half left of team control? Why even trade him at all?
Well, while on the trade block over the past few years, Stearns said the Brewers were never actively shopping Hader. The Padres clearly made an offer that, in his mind, Milwaukee couldn’t refuse.
Realistically, a Hader trade was always the end game despite his value. No, Attanasio isn’t exactly strapped for cash. His net worth is estimated to be around $700 million, making him one of the richer owners in Major League Baseball.
But even so, Attanasio works under a budget and Milwaukee doesn’t have nearly as much pull financially as larger markets. Hader’s arbitration years are up after 2023, when he’s due for another pay raise. And the Brewers, who have already committed $215 million to former MVP Christian Yelich, have other areas where they hope to spend big when the time comes (see: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff). Besides, you can’t just let Hader walk for nothing a la Prince Fielder in 2011. Of course, times were different then.
Retaining those types of players was never a realistic possibility pre-Attanasio, and even now, it won’t be easy to do so. That’s just the reality of playing in one of the smallest markets in the MLB.
Fans will say the Brewers are kicking the can down the road in trading Hader — perhaps keeping their window open longer at the expense of never truly threatening to win it all — and again, that may be a fair qualm. But they also received some MLB talent back from the Padres that can help them win now, along with a pair of promising prospects. Again, Stearns doesn’t pull the trigger if he thinks he isn’t getting a great deal, all things considered.
Of the four players acquired from San Diego, Taylor Rogers figures to enter the most prominent role. While recently removed from his closer role with the Padres, advanced metrics suggest that his struggles were a result of bad luck more than anything.
The lefty could split time closing games with Devin Williams, one of the best relievers in the league in his own right. But comments from Williams on Tuesday were a reminder of the mental side of things for an athlete, as he sounded distraught in regards to losing Hader as a teammate and what the trade meant moving forward. But at the end of the day, baseball is a business, and it’s Williams’ turn to step up into a larger role and help make this team a winner.
The sum of the parts could very well end up bettering the individual, in this case. You just never know. But the rest of the Brewers’ 2022 season just got a whole lot more interesting.