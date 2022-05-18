GRAFTON — Two weeks ago the Hartford boys track team came up with its first league title of any kind in 13 years when it claimed the North Shore Conference relays. But Tuesday night, despite an overachieving effort that included four event champions, the Orioles could not overcome the sprint and distance depth of defending titlist Homestead in the North Shore Outdoor at Grafton.
The Highlanders used a one, two and four finish in the 3,200-meters — the second- to-last event of the night — to pull away from the Orioles for the championship, 145 points to 135.5.
“We knew it would be a tough meet,” Orioles coach Lance Zodrow said. “We overachieved in some areas and came up short in a few others, but we were competitive and worked so hard for this chance. It is what it is.”
“You work hard and you hope it shows up when you get to a meet.”
In other area finishes, West Bend West tied for third with Cedarburg with 72 points, while West Bend East was sixth with 62 and Slinger seventh with 50.
Defending state 800-meter champion Cael Schoemann led the way for Hartford. As he anchored the winning four by 800 relay team of Wade Duffek, Jacob Mularski, and Thomas Binns (season best 8:05.91). Schoemann made up a 25-meter deficit on West Bend West’s Sam Schreiber to pull off the victory as the Spartans turned in a season best time of 8:07.14.
Later in the meet, Schoemann then won his specialty the 800 with a 1:58.17 clocking leading a one-two effort as Duffek claimed second in 1:59.82.
That moment represented the high-water mark for the Orioles, as an event earlier AJ Pepin had won the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.25) and teammate Domenic Cifaldi was fourth (42.8).
After those two races, the Orioles held a 109.5-88 lead on Homestead, but the Highlanders also won the 200 just before the 3,200 and that helped them pull away for the team title.
After the 800, Schoemann understood the importance of he and Duffek’s big finish.
“Conference is one of those few meets that you re not looking at the time,” he said. “It s just a matter of executing, beating the guy behind you and hopefully winning a title.”
The Orioles also picked up an event crown from Aaron Cummings, as the returning state placewinner won the pole vault at 14-6. Pepin was also second in the 110 high hurdles (16.39) and Nash Merklein third in the 3,200 with a personal best of 9:42.47.
Other area boys titles included West Bend West sophomore Franklin Kunfira taking the 400 dash (51.8).
“I only started doing the 400 this year,” he said. “I don’t really like it yet, but I guess I’m good at it.”
Kunfira also took second in the 100 dash (11.32) and third in the 200 (22.8).
The Spartans also got a win from its 4x400 relay team of Tyler May, Joe Prasch, Jake Lemke and Sam Schreiber, which turned in a season best of 3:30.87 to edge rival East, which was anchored by Ryan Gergetz (3:31.22). Also earning a title for West was high jumper Spencer Hiatt (6-0).
A surprise winner was Slinger senior Brandon Donahue in the 110 high hurdles.
“I felt good coming into today,” he said. “We made a couple of changes in my (starting) blocks and that changed everything. I got off to a great start and I just held on. ”
For East, Nolan Diffor was also second in the high jump (5-10) and Shayde Beimborn third in the discus (141-2).
On the girls side, West Bend West led the way with a third-place total of 107.5 points as Homestead edged Whitefish Bay for the title, 146.5-144.5. Slinger was fourth (82), Hartford eighth (30) and West Bend East ninth (21).
And West’s Sarah Roemer had a big say in Homestead’s championship. Roemer beat Bay’s multi-time state placewinner Lola Kolawole for the 400-dash title with a state level time of 57.94 and then in the meet’s final event, 4x400 relay she came all the way back from fourth on the anchor leg and reeled in the Bay runner in the final 70 meters to win the race in 4:11.37.
Those two finishes amounted to a four-point swing in favor of Homestead, leading one of the Highlander assistants to joke about Roemer “She’s my new favorite person.”
Roemer was exhilarated about the day, which also included a second-place finish in the 200 dash (26.13).
“It’s all just a blur,” Roemer said after the 4x400. “It’s just a push of adrenaline. This race (the 400) is just so tough, but a lot of it depends on how much you want it and that just pushes you on.”
Other members of the West 4x400 included Jenna Pierre, Leah Nagel and Morgan Kopidlansky. Kopidlansky was also second in the 800 (2:29.82).
Another win for West came from shot putter Chloe Keyser (33-9).
State placewinning high jumper Alexis Williams was second in the long jump (16-11) and third in the high jump (5-0) for the Spartans. Ramona Gudex was third in the discus (107-1).
Slinger had two event winners as Summer Schuster rallied to win the 3,200 (11:03.8) and Kacey Ott won the high jump (5-2).
Schuster, who had finished third in a loaded 1,600 field earlier in the meet (5:10.49), rallied on the last lap to beat her friend Lily Kriegel of Bay for the 3,200 win. “It was a really good race,” Schuster said. “To have Lily there to push me and to race with is just terrific. She is such a great runner and an awesome person. It was really fun.”
Violet Schulteis was also a strong third in the 3,200 for the Owls (11:39.01).
Slinger also got a second from the 4x800 relay team of Abby Walter, Bailey Schmoldt, Ava Feilbach and Schulteis (10:16.24) as well as from Ellie Zagel in the 300 low hurdles (48.08). Zagel was also third in the triple jump (34-8.25).
Hartford got a fourth from its 4x200 relay team of Abby Tomes, Landri Benson, Nicole Rhodes and Sophie Stys (1:50.46). West Bend East was led by Greta Zier, who was fourth in the 100 dash (13.05) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.14).