WEST BEND — The officials over at the West Bend East WIAA track sectional had just announced that the powerhouse Hartford boys had ran away with the team title and they whooped and headed off to take a victory lap.
But not before Orioles head coach Lance Zodrow called over one of them and made sure the team was carrying the sectional championship plaque on that joyful jaunt.
It was a celebratory moment for a team that advanced six individuals and one relay to the WIAA state meet in La Crosse next weekend.
“This is the crowning meet of the season,” he said. “And there are so many ups and downs. We got a lot of guys through, but we had several others come so close and that is so disappointing as a coach.
“But this is a moment of unbelievable excitement. This has been a true team thing for us all season, so for the kids to accomplish this is really very special.”
The Hartford boys efforts capped off a spectacular sectional qualifying effort by area athletes, as on the boys side, West Bend West advanced four individuals and two relays to La Crosse, while East will send both the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays and the Slinger boys will advance its 4x800 relay and Brandon Donahue in the 110 high hurdles.
On the girls side, Slinger was a very competitive second in the 15-team field to eventual champion Fond du Lac, as the Owls will send eight individuals and one relay team to state.
Ellie Zagel advanced in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as the long and triple jumps as WIAA scholar-athlete Kacey Ott qualified in the 200 dash, the high jump and anchored the 4x800 relay to victory. In addition, returning state 3,200 place-winner Summer Schuster won both the 1,600 and 3,200.
In addition, West Bend West will send returning high jump place-winner Alexis Williams back in her specialty, while Sarah Roemer won the 400 and anchored the 4x400 relay to victory. In addition, the Spartans will advance Leah Nagel in the 400 and return state qualifier Morgan Kopidlansky in the 800.
Meanwhile, West Bend East girls will send Greta Zier to state in both the 100 dash and the 300 hurdles, while Hartford will advance senior pole vaulter Madeline Mudra and its 4x200 relay team.
For the Hartford boys, returning state 800 champ Cael Schoemann will lead the way. He anchored the 4x800 relay team that included Jacob Mularski, Thomas Binns, and Wade Duffek to a victory in 8:03.81 and then won his specialty in 1:56.24.
He is feeling good heading into La Crosse.
“I feel good, I feel ready,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to be introduced as the returning champion (at state) and that’s one of the things I’ll work on mentally this week. There is still a lot of work to do. I’ll try to visualize myself believing and then succeeding.”
Schoemann will be joined at state by fellow returning state place-winner Aaron Cummings, who established himself as one of the favorites in the pole vault next week with a personal best of 15 feet-1 inch at sectional.
“It was not going well in mid-season, but I changed my form a little and it’s really starting to work,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun meet next week.”
Other qualifiers for the Orioles included A.J. Pepin, who won the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.7), Domenic Cifaldi , who was third in the 110 high hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles, and Adam Weyer, who was third in the 1,600.
The Orioles took control of the meet when Pepin and Cifaldi took one-two in the 300 hurdles.
Senior Sam Schreiber led the way for the West boys as he anchored the runner-up 4x800 relay team that included Tyler May, Nathan Butters and Joe Prasch as well as the runner-up 4x400 crew that included the same line-up.
He was also second to Schoemann in the 800.
Hartford scored 104.5 points for the title, while Neenah was a distant second (65.5). West claimed seventh (46), East ninth (38.5) and Slinger 12th (29).
For West’s Schreiber, it will be a gratifying visit to state as he was was out a good chunk of the season with an injury but came back to anchor both of the relays.
“I really didn’t start training until midway through the season,” he said. “Qualifying in three events is a dream come true and doing it at home like this just made it all the more complete. I trusted my teammates and they trusted me.”
In addition, Franklin Kunfira advanced to state, taking third in the 200 and 400 dashes and Spencer Hiatt made it by also earning a third in the high jump.
For Slinger, North Shore Conference champion 110 high hurdler Brandon Donahue made it state by taking second in his specialty and will be joined by the 4x800 team of Michael Loomans, Ayden Bruger, Logan Grotenhuis and Ben McKeeken, which claimed third.
Loomans had to stage a furious rally down the backstretch of the anchor leg to pass an East runner to claim that third and final state slot.
“This is is unbelievable,” said Loomans. “We didn’t really think we could make state until a few days ago, but our (event) coach (Terry Krall) really pushed us and made us believe.”
East boys will be represented at state by the third place 4x400 relay team of Ryan Gergetz, Matthew Moran, Thomas Conklin and Grant Lauters; and the runner-up 4x200 relay team of Frankie Schatz, Lauters, Moran and Gergetz.
The Slinger girls, behind the powerhouse trio of Zagel, Ott and Schuster, finished with 97 points as Fond du Lac powered its way to the title with 136 points. West was third (64), Hartford seventh (41) and East 13th (25).
Zagel, a multi-time state qualifier in the past, won the long jump (17-4) and the triple jump (35-0.5) as well as taking second in the 100 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles.
Her cluttered schedule was a bit of a joyful hassle she said “Hurdles, back to jumps, then back to hurdles, it got a little tiring” she laughed.
Ott was particularly impressive, taking second in the high jump and then running over from that event to anchor the 4x800 relay team that included Violet Schulteis, Bailey Schmoldt and Ava Feilbach to victory in 9:56.96. Then later in the meet she won the 200 dash (26.63).
“I was a little stressed out,” she said, “But it was all worth it. The relay had a chance to make state and I had made state as part of it my freshman year, so it was nice to come back full circle by doing it again.”
Schuster won the 3,200 (11:09.37) after claiming the 1,600 in a personal best of 5:01.31.
For West, Roemer continued her phenomenal season by winning the 400 in a new school record of 56.74 and then anchoring the 4x400 relay team of Jenna Pierre, Nagel and Kopidlansky to victory in 4:03.94. Her 400 time should make her one of the favorites at state next weekend.
“This is all crazy,” said Roemer. “I really didn’t see this (doing so well) coming. I’m still processing it.”
Nagel advanced with a third in the 400, while Kopidlansky was also third in the 800.
Williams, who will be going to Harvard next fall and who will be giving a speech at West’s graduation this weekend, won the high jump with an effort of 5-3.
Hartford’s Mudra was second in the pole vault, but Orioles’ exuberant 4x200 relay of Abby Tomes, Landri Benson, Nicole Rhodes and Sophie Stys was the true surprise pulling off a stunning victory in 1:46.45.
“We weren’t really thinking about this on Monday (at the WIAA regional meet),” Stys said,, “But we came in with high hopes.”
And Zier carried the hopes of East very high, taking third in the 300 hurdles after earning the runner-up slot in the 100 dash.