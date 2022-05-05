PORT WASHINGTON — Hartford track teammates Domenic Cifaldi and AJ Pepin slapped hands as they crossed the finish line one-two as part of the Orioles’ winning 330 high hurdle relay Wednesday afternoon at the North Shore Conference Relays in Port Washington.
Their gesture of unity was genuine, as they knew their individual success was part and parcel of the Orioles’ team success, as Hartford won five events and cruised to the meet title in the 10-school event.
“The team is really coming together, we’re really working as a family,” said Pepin, who also helped Hartford win the 900 intermediate hurdle relay. “Track can be a very individual sport but we’re making it more of a team sport here.”
It’s part of a culture that Orioles coach Lance Zodrow and his staff has instilled in the team as they won their second consecutive major meet of the outdoor season. “Very nice work today,” he said. “The kids deserve it because they’re not only a great group of athletes but they’re also a great group teammates and people too. They’re good kids with great personalities and terrific work ethics.”
Hartford scored 103 points for its title as Homestead was second with 84. West Bend East was fourth with 59.5, and West Bend West and Slinger tied for sixth with 52 apiece.
Victories for the Orioles included that high hurdle trio that also included Ben Bunton. Cifaldi had the best individual time in 16.48. Pepin led the 900 intermediate hurdle group of Cifaldi and Kyle Zuern with the best individual 300 hurdle time of 42.01.
Defending WIAA state 800 champ Cael Schoemann was also a big part of the team victory as he and the powerful distance crew took a first and two seconds to aid in the Orioles’ triumph. Schoemann, along with Adam Weyer, Wade Duffek and Jacob Mularski won the 4x800 meter relay in 8:16.97.
Schoemann and Duffek joined with Nash Merklein and Darin Laux to take second in the distance medley relay with a new school record of 10:40.8; while the 4x1,600 crew of Weyer, Andrew Frase, Mason Weber and Merklein was a close second (18:53.17).
Schoemann said the team unity is making this season fun and meaningful.
“We’re a lot closer than we were last year,” he said. “Last year was the first year the coaches really started emphasizing the team thing and now everyone has bought into it. Because of that, it’s just awesome to be able to compete for a conference title like this.
“Everyone is so excited for everyone else regardless of their specialty.”
State placewinning pole vaulter Aaron Cummings had the best individual jump (14 feet) and led the Hartford trio that included Josiah Luby and Johnny Cerda to victory and the Orioles’ triple jump team that included Bunton, Elijah Heitman and Brady Bell was also victorious.
Other area boys victories included a sweep of the weight events by Slinger as the Owls’ trio of Luke German, Charles Hoitink and Riley Becker claimed the discus event as German had the best individual toss of 136-10 in shot put. German was again the individual leader with a throw of 51-4.
The West Bend West boys 4x400 relay of Nathan Butters, Kyler Fuchs, Joe Prasch and Tyler May was also a winner in 3:33.55.
On the girls side of the ledger, West Bend West was the top finisher at the relays with a third-place effort of 79 points as Whitefish Bay edged Homestead for the team title 104-102.5.
Slinger was fourth with 54.33 as Hartford was fifth (51.33) and West Bend East ninth (25).
The most impressive performance came from the West 4x400 relay, as anchor runner Sarah Roemer rallied the team to a win in one of the best times in the state so far of 4:08..83. She was joined by Morgan Kopidlansky, Leah Nagel and Jenna Pierre.
Roemer said that the Spartans’ strong tradition in the 4x400 did not vanish with the graduation of multi-time state placewinner Ashlyn Uebersetzig last year.
“I just think everything was set up well for me,” said Roemer. “I came along in a good year. Ashlyn set us up well. Taught us what we needed to do. But this was a very good finish. This is not close to what we thought we’d be doing at this time of year. We thought that this might be a state level time for us.
“Now it’ll be interesting to see how far we can go.”
West also got a victory out of the shot put relay team of Chloe Keyser (best individual throw of 33-4 Π), Brianna Martin and Courtney Keyser.
Other top area girls’ individual performances included Greta Zier of East in the 300 low hurdles (second best time of 50.39), Kacey Ott of Slinger with the best high jump of 5-2 while West’s returning state placewinner Alexis Williams tied for second at 5-1. Kiley Jelen of Hartford was also second in the pole vault (8-6) and Chloe Keyser of West had the second- best discus toss of 106-- 6.