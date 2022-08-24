HARTFORD — In the first game of the season for both sides, the visiting Oshkosh West boys soccer team got a goal from Carson Gerlach just 2:30 into Tuesday night’s game at Hartford and then never looked back.
The Wildcats weathered a couple of early storms from the Orioles and then cruised to a 4-0 non-conference victory. Hartford coach Ben Morales liked how competitive his team was against a strong, aggressive team despite not having their top returning defenders who were out for a variety of reasons.
“We’re relatively young,” Morales said, noting that Hartford finished at 8-11 last season including a 5-4 effort in the North Shore Conference. “I actually thought we had more opportunities in the first half, we just couldn’t take advantage of them.”
The Orioles will try to even their early season mark with another home non-conference tilt on Thursday against Kohler. Their busy opening week will continue with another non-league contest on Saturday at Elkhorn.
In the interim, they will work on their finishing on the offensive side and their possession skills.
After Gerlach gave the Wildcats the early lead, Hartford went on the attack and had a great opportunity at the equalizer a short time later when a Hartford forward had the ball point blank and wide open just seven yards out but pitched the ball over the crossbar.
Then after West’s John Munson made it 2-0 at the 22:45 mark on a beautiful rebound strike to the far post that Hartford keeper Keegan Homuth couldn’t stop in time, the Orioles earned a penalty kick when one of their attackers was taken down on the right side of the box at 34:42.
But the PK was pushed to the left and the opportunity went by the wayside.
It all left Morales, whose team returns its top three scorers in seniors Maddox Pratt, Nathan Gehring and JJ Walters, understandably frustrated.
“We had a few break-aways and we missed a penalty,” he said. “You have to take advantage of chances like that.”
In the second half, West took firm control getting two scores from Cameron Cumber at the 54:44 mark and again at 69:50.
Hartford did have another opportunity with a corner kick in the 67th minute, but Wildcats’ keeper Sean Godfrey made a nice save.
Though Morales would have liked a better outcome, he was pleased with the effort.
“What I liked about tonight was our intensity,” he said. “We were playing a big, strong, physical and fast team, and our youth held in there pretty well.
“We’ll look to build off the good things we did tonight. We have a lot of talent. We just have to put it in the right places.”