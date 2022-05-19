HARTFORD — Despite having three pitchers throw a combined two-hitter against visiting West Bend West Wednesday evening in a 2-1 victory, Hartford baseball coach Dave Eagan would have liked to seen a little more consistency out of his hurlers.
“We gave up just two hits but I’m still not happy with the number of walks we’re allowing,” he said. “We get to two strikes and then the next thing we’re at a full count.”
“But they still got the job done today and our defense picked us up when we needed it.”
Looking at the big picture, Eagan is happy that the Orioles are closing their North Shore Conference season on a strong note.
“This is our ninth win in 11 league games with only one-run losses to Whitefish Bay and Homestead, the top two teams in the league,” he said.
The victory pushed the Orioles NSC mark to 12-5, good for third and their overall mark to 12-9. Meanwhile, West saw its twogame win streak end as the Spartans fell to 8-8 in NSC play and 10-8 overall.
And from his vantage point, West coach Brad Rindfleisch thought Hartford’s pitching was plenty good enough. He felt bad for Spartans’ starter and loser Tayton Herron who threw six strong innings, setting down nine of the last 12 batters he faced, including picking off an Oriole runner at first in the sixth.
“That’s the second time in a row we haven’t been able to hit for him,” Rindfleisch said. “We just need to compete better at the plate. Even though the weather’s been getting warmer I don’t think we’ve been able to barrel up the ball very well yet.”
Hartford was able to nick Herron early, the Orioles’ third baseman AJ Lausten walked in the first and eventually came around on designated hitter Max Teschner’s single.
Orioles’ starter Alex Kuntz shut out the Spartans through the first two innings, but West was eventually able to push across the tying run in the third as second baseman Quinn Zills walked and then moved to third on third baseman Aaron Young’s booming double to right.
After Kuntz got a pop-up for the second out, West leftfielder Carter Lovy walked to load the bases.
West then tied the game on one of Hartford’s few mistakes as catcher Carter Kutz’s attempted pick-off throw at first was a bit offline allowing Zills to hustle home.
But Kuntz then bore down and got a fly out to center to end the threat.
Hartford then took the lead for good in the third on four hits, as Kutz’s big brother and left fielder Austin Kutz knocked home courtesy runner J.J. Walters with his second single of the game. Walters was running for Carter Kutz, who had singled earlier in the frame.
The Orioles eventually loaded the bases in the third, but Herron was able to get a strikeout looking to end the threat.
It was pitching and defense the rest of the game, as West’s Herron put down six of the next seven batters. For the Orioles, Kuntz threw a one-two-three inning in the fourth and then his night was done.
Hartford reliever Bryce Duhr then set down six West batters in a row in the fifth and sixth innings while Herron allowed two Oriole base runners in the sixth but used two strikeouts and that pickoff to keep the game at one run.
Duhr walked Spartan shortstop Mike Kleinhans to open the seventh and that’s when Eagan turned to Lausten to close things out. He got the first two outs on long flyballs to Austin Kutz. The second one by West DH Riley O’Connell sounded like it would be big trouble coming off the bat, but Austin Kutz was able to track it down just before the warning track.
Lausten then got a strikeout looking to preserve the win and earn a save.
Austin Kutz, who was also the quarterback of Hartford’s remarkable state semifinalist football team last fall, was initially a catcher like his younger brother Carter growing up, but then a growth spurt starting in eighth grade eventually stretched him out to his current 6-6 height.
“They then moved to the mound (pitching),” he said. “I just started playing outfield this year and I think I’m doing pretty well (laughs).”
As for West, it will try to bounce back when it hosts Grafton on Friday and again when it takes part in the Doug Gonring Invitational at Kewaskum on Saturday. The state hall of famer Gonring was a WIAA state summer championship winning coach for West Bend East and then later led Kewaskum for several years.
“This was a bit frustrating today,” said Rindfleisch. “They (the Orioles) were able to piece together a couple of hits in the first. They put the ball in play and pushed across a run. That’s what they do.”
Meanwhile, Hartford will look to keep its momentum when it visits Port Washington on Friday and hosts state-ranked non-conference foe Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Saturday.
Eagan is optimistic about the future as he said most of the Orioles’ pitching will return next year. He also cited shortstop Braden O’Morrow for his fine defensive work.
“This feels good,” said Austin Kutz. “We’re starting to play well, and our defense is really picking things up. We just need to figure out how to get people home when we get them on base.”