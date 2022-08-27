HARTFORD — The late Hall of Fame Germantown football coach Phil Datka was fond of saying “you can never have enough running backs.” And host Hartford used that very maxim against the Warhawks Friday night, as senior backs Quinten Hornada (17 carries for 194 yards) and Noah Deibert (29-144) ran wild against Germantown in a 42-21 non-conference victory before a packed house in the Orioles’ home opener.
The victory evened Hartford’s record at 1-1 after a gut-busting loss to Waukesha West last week and was a huge confidence builder said Hartford coach John Redders.
“We really set the tone early tonight,” he said. ”It says al ot when you can get into rhythm and establish your ground game early. We put a lot of time into getting things right and putting ourselves in the best situations possible.”
Meanwhile, the Warhawks fell to 0-2, losing to a North Shore Conference team for the second week in a row (Germantown fell to Homestead in its opener). The Warhawks had a hard time getting a key stop all night and coach Jake Davis knows that is something the team will have to address if it is going to succeed later this season.
“Nope, we couldn’t slow them down all night,” Davis said. “They did a nice job up front getting a really good push. But we have to do our part too (defensively) and we didn’t do that tonight.
“We’ve got a lot to learn going into conference play.”
What Hartford has learned, is that even though all-state level back AJ Pepin has graduated from the WIAA D2 state semifinalist team of a year ago, their running game is insolid hands with Hornada and Deibert.
“We have some pretty nice depth at running back and that is really going to help us this year,” Redders said.
That was indeed the case all night, as the Orioles put together scoring drives of 69, 57, and 59 yards in building a 21-14 lead at the break. Hornada got the first score with an 11-yard run and then after a Hartford stop, Deibert plowed up the middle from four yards out for a 14-0 advantage.
Germantown quarterback Henry Kelley then hit some long passes on the next series before scoring on a two-yard run to make it 14-7 with 10:36 left in the half. Hartford came right back to make it 21-7 on a 17-yard pitchout to Hornada.
The entertaining first half continued on Germantown’s next series, as the Warhawks ground out 71 yards on 14 plays before Kelley went over from a yard out to make it 21-14 with 2:59 to go before the break.
Hartford had a chance to expand the advantage before the half, but Conrad Stuesser’s 32-yard field goal attempt was partially blocked.
The game turned early in the third, as the Hartford defense got a three and out on the Warhawks to open the second half and then just seven plays later, the Orioles were in the end zone once again as Deibert went wide right for 11 yards and a score to make it 28-14 with 7:28 left in the third.
Germantown made one last push with a monumental 18-play, 68-yard drive as Kelley scrambled in from eight yards out on fourth down to make it 28-21 with 13 seconds left in the third.
But then Hornada put the game firmly in the grasp of the Orioles as on the first play of the fourth quarter, he went 67 yards off the left side before being taken down at the two-yard line. A play later, Deibert went over for a 35-21 advantage and Hartford was never threatened again.
“I just ran out of gas,” Hornada said. “We have a really good offense this year. We return a lot of the guys on the offensive line and we’re really confident in the play calls. We knew somebody had to step up this year (after Pepin graudated), so we’re trying to do what we need to do.”
The Orioles’ defense then got a big stop a drive later and then Hartford put together a 10-play, 50-yard drive with Hornada covering the last 20 on a pitch to the left side for a 42-21 lead with 3:18 to go.
Senior defensive back Devin Zabel then picked off a Kelley pass to finish things off.
Redders agreed with Hornada that the offensive line is really doing the job behind veteran returnees Jackson Stortz, Landon Hron, and Dawson Walling.
“The second half was just huge for us,” he said, “as we came together in all three aspects of the game. We’ve been really focusing on playing together as a team. That Germantown team is really good and will win a lot of games this season.
“But tonight was our night.”