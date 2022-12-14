HARTFORD — After a series of frustrating losses to open the season and before an enthusiastic home crowd filled with its youth players Tuesday night, the Hartford boys’ basketball team wanted to establish the tone early against visiting West Bend East.
And the Orioles did just that, hitting three 3-pointers in the first 2:30 and using a stifling defense to break out to a 16-4 advantage before six minutes had elapsed in cruising to a surprising 67-52 North Shore Conference victory over the Suns.
“We focused on the first four minutes, coming out and playing hard those first four minutes, said senior Orioles’ guard Bryce Duhr who hit two of those early trifectas. “I also don’t think we had played a full 36 minutes yet this season, but we did tonight.
“We needed this one a lot and the big crowd was absolutely a big factor with all those youth kids coming out and yelling.”
The victory broke a four-game losing streak for Hartford and was their first win in North Shore play as they improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.
Orioles’ coach Chris Smith thought this effort was more representative of what his team should play like this winter.
“Absolutely,” he said. “We’ve had a tough start to the season, losing three heartbreakers in a row and so we needed to get right tonight. I thought our defense was excellent. To hold a team in the North Shore Conference to under 60 points is an accomplishment.
“We hit those shots early, but then we needed to use our defense to jumpstart our offense which we did.”
For East, which fell to 2-2 in both North Shore play and overall, it was a rude surprise especially because coach Andrew Wojcik felt that in playing Hartford, the Suns were looking in a mirror.
“We run essentially the same stuff,” he said. “They just ran it better tonight. We simply weren’t ready to go. We struggled to hit shots all night, but then we had to rely on our defense and we simply didn’t get enough stops.”
The tempo was almost always in favor of the Orioles this night as Duhr hit two quick 3-pointers in the first 1:30. After East senior guard Calvin Buss, who led all scorers with 30 points, put in a bucket, Hartford senior guard Brady Isselmann knocked down another three from the baseline to make it 9-2 at the 15:33 mark.
The Suns got a hoop from junior wing Blake Twito a moment later, but then the Orioles went on a quick 7-0 as junior guard Zach Herrmann sandwiched a lay-up and a 3-pointer around a basket from senior post Josh Richter to make it 16-4 Hartford at the 12:41 mark.
East was able to make a bit of a surge to cut the lead to 18-13 a few moments later. A Buss three-point play highlighted the effort, but that was as close as they were going to get. Isselmann quickly punched the lead back up to eight with another trifecta.
The Orioles were then able to outscore the Suns, 7-2, in the final 5:30 of the half to take a 33-21 advantage into the break.
Duhr hit four of his five 3-pointers in the session for 12 points, while Isselmann drained two long bombs in the same time. East, an interior-oriented team, did not hit a trey in the first half and struggled to an eight-of-30 effort overall.
A lot of that had to do with Hartford’s defensive intensity as there were no easy shots underneath for the Suns. As a matter of course, no one other than Buss reached double figures for East.
“We knew that Severin (East senior guard Hilt) and Buss were very skilled players,” said Duhr. “We knew we needed to shut (at least one of) them down. Everybody stepped up and worked hard (defensively).”
Hartford picked up where it left off in the second half, hitting six of its first 10 shots and stretching the lead to 52-32 at the 11:22 mark. Nice interior work from both Richter and senior Manny Fernandez off the bench propelled the run.
East would get no closer than 12 the rest of the way, as the Orioles hit just enough of their free throws in the second half (nine of 15) to hold the Suns at bay.
Hartford would finish the game with 10 made 3-pointers while the Suns knocked down just one.
For Wojcik and the Suns, they have the good fortune of being able to put this one behind them quickly, as they take on archrival West on Friday, Dec. 16.
“All the credit to Hartford,” said Wojcik. “They were playing downhill and getting out on the break all night.”
Herrmann and Duhr had 17 points apiece to lead Hartford while Richter added 12.
Following this win, Hartford will be at its rival Slinger on Friday the 16th hoping to start a win streak. Smith, who spent a happy post-game helping his varsity sign team posters, especially for a great many eager and happy youth players, thinks the Orioles will.
“Listen, our guys are competitive,” he said. “We did not expect a 1-4 start, but we are not going to lay down for anybody. I was very proud of them tonight.”
Duhr agreed.
“We’ve had a lot of close games,” he said. “A big win like this can give us some momentum, really help us get going.”