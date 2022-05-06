HARTFORD — Hitting with runners in scoring position has been downplayed as an important stat in Major League Baseball by the numbers’ crunchers. West Bend East girls softball coach Mark Dechant would like to politely disagree with those people, especially after Thursday’s 5-0 North Shore Conference road loss to Hartford, when the Suns left 10 runners on base, including three innings when they left two on and once when they left the bases loaded.
“That’s been killing us all season,” Dechant said. “We need to be able to put the ball in play with runners on base. We get people on, but we can’t get them home.”
As for Hartford senior pitcher Emma Staudt, who artfully frustrated East all game, getting out of one jam after another, it was just another day at work.
“Most of my life, I’ve been the only pitcher, so I’ve learned to handle the pressure and the focus,” she said. “I just had to make sure I trusted my defense and my mechanics.”
Orioles coach Dave Hoxworth never gets tired of seeing Staudt work her magic when things get tough.
“Emma has done that all year,” he said. “She is just not bothered by it at all. She has runners on or gets behind in counts and she’s not afraid to come in there and get the job done.
“She’s been doing this since she played in U-10 ball. She just has very strong nerves.”
The win kept Hartford in second place in the North Shore at 10-2 in league play and 10-3 overall, close behind NSC leader Cedarburg (12-1), which beat the Orioles 6-2 on Monday, East, meanwhile, fell to 4-7 and 6-7 respectively.
Staudt had to be on her toes right away Thursday on the Orioles’ home diamond, as the Suns notched two singles with one out and then loaded the bases after two outs with a walk.
But then Staudt got a strikeout swinging to end the inning. She would scatter eight hits on the night with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Her counterpart, East junior pitcher Carmen Beirsack was almost as deft as Staudt in her escapability this night. Orioles’ senior leadoff hitter Jordan Schultz started the Hartford first with a double but some timely Suns’ defense and some unwise baserunning decisions by the Orioles allowed Biersack to get out of the frame unscathed.
An outfield error put Beirsack on second base to leadoff the East second, but Staudt then got a strikeout and two groundouts to end the frame.
The Suns had two on with one out in the third, but a flyout to right and a pop-up to second wriggled Staudt off the hook once again.
Hartford finally broke through against Beirsack in the bottom of the fourth. Junior Sierra Loosen walked to start the inning. Junior Kendall Battist then laid a bunt down along the third base line, but the Suns’ fielder rushed the throw and sent it high and wide of first, allowing courtesy runner junior Kacy Kratz, to score the game’s first run.
Following a bunt single from junior Alayna Pusch, senior Brooke Lazaris singled in a run to make it 2-0 and then Schultz came through big, plating two more by ripping a two-out, two-run double down the first base line to make it 4-0 Hartford.
“I’ve always said that small ball makes a big difference in softball,” noted Hoxworth. “You put the ball in play, force the other team to play defense and sometimes good things happen.
“We capitalized on that one big break (the error).”
That was all Staudt needed. A leadoff error and double by Suns’ junior Shayla Rundberg put runners on second and third with one out in the fifth, but Staudt closed that door with a popout to third and a strikeout.
Hartford tallied one more insurance run in the sixth as a bases loaded walk to junior Brooke Voss made it 5-0.
Just for good measure, Staudt got out of one more jam in the seventh, as East sophomore Aubrey Kueper and Rundberg each lashed one-out singles, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the game.
Beirsack scattered nine hits one strikeout and two walks for East, while Rundberg had three hits to lead the offense. The youthful Suns are coming close, said Dechant. He just wishes a breakthrough was coming.
“We’re competing,” he said. “These guys (Hartford) beat us 16-5 our first time around. We also got run-ruled by Homestead our first time out but then we came back to beat them. That’s pretty darn good for a team with 11 freshmen and sophomores.
“We just need to start punching home some runs.”
For Hartford, Schultz had two doubles among her three hits while Kira Kirsch had two singles.
The Orioles, which put the loss to Cedarburg behind them with this victory and a make-up game triumph over Whitefish Bay on May 4, are looking for warm weather to fuel a strong stretch run. The nice days were supposed to be coming this weekend.
“We play two (nonconference) games against Kewaskum on Saturday and then have a twin-bill with Nicolet on Monday,” said Hoxworth. “We need to keep taking advantage of our opportunities.”
“It feels good to bounce back like this,” Staudt added. “It’s going to be so exciting to finally play in some warm weather for a change.”