Hartford’s Voss wins USSSA World Fastpitch Championship MVP

Brooke Voss of Hartford had an impressive tournament at the USSSA World Fastpitch 16u championship that went from July 18 through July 22 in Kansas City, Kansas. Voss was named the MVP of the tournament as she recorded a .500 batting average with 13 hits, three doubles, three home runs, 11 runs, 20 RBI and an OPS of 1.495.
Voss played shortstop for the BATS Academy 16U National team coached by Sydney Strelow. The BATS won the championship game 13-0 against the Midwest Speed 15U National Bross.
Voss said she was super excited when she found out she was named the MVP.
But in the moment I was also really happy that we had just won the championship,” she said. “So I was very excited.”
The experience of the whole tournament was a lot of fun according to Voss.
“It was our last tournament so we were just giving it everything we had on the field,” she said. “And once it came to the championship game we just gave everything we had to win it.”
During the tournament, Voss said she was taking everything one at bat at a time and one game at a time.
There were a couple of things that Voss said she can take away from her time at the tournament.
“Just to leave everything out on the field and to play for other people and not yourself,” she said. “Do it for your teammates.”
A moment that stood out to Voss from the tournament was the championship day because of the energy the team had during it.
“The team energy was all there and that was really memorable for me,” she said.
The importance of energy is something that Voss said she can take away from the tournament and use to help Hartford when the high school softball season begins.
“Energy helps a lot,” she said. “Just keep the energy up,” When it comes to softball, Voss said she enjoys how exciting the game is as well as meeting new people.
“I get to meet new people, new teammates, and I get to meet new people from other teams which is really fun as well,” she said. “And just competing at a high level is super fun and exciting.”
Voss said she got into softball at around 7-years old and has stuck with it since.
“When I was around 7, my dad put me into some kind of rec team and I really enjoyed it so I kept playing,” she said. “And now I really have a love of the game.”
Heading into this upcoming high school season, Voss said a goal for herself is to help keep the energy up for the team and help Hartford win games.
“High school season is a short but long season, you have games almost every day,” she said. “So I think that during the middle of the season that keeping people’s energy and spirits up definitely helps.”
After high school, Voss, who is heading into her senior year, said that she committed to play at the University of Evansville in Indiana. The idea of playing college softball is super exciting for Voss.
“The atmosphere is energetic and pumped up and I am just excited to keep playing,” she said.