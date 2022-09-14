WEST BEND — It’s very early in the North Shore Conference girls volleyball race, but if Hartford winds up winning the title, the Orioles may look back on their thrilling, see-saw 18-25, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 15-9 victory over host West Bend East Tuesday night as a key turning point.
“This was a very nice bounce back,” Orioles’ coach Shannon Klink, whose team was coming off a not-great effort in the Germantown Invitational on Saturday, said. “We preached having a team mentality and a drive to win and that really helped us out tonight.”
Senior outside hitter Sloane Freitag, who came up with several important kills at big times agreed with her coach on the mental aspect in winning such a long (two hours and 20 minutes) match.
“We find ways to calm ourselves down when it gets a little tense,” she said. “It’s just a next ball up mentality for us.”
The win improved Hartford to 3-0 in the North Shore, the only unbeaten team so far, while East fell to 1-2 (5-6 overall).
The loss was very frustrating for East coach Amy Barnes, whose team had chances to close out the match in set four but could not overcome spotty serving and blocking.
“This was our first fivesetter of the year,” she said. “So it was something new for us. We may have gotten a little tired in the end, but it was our serve that gave us up sometimes. We talked about being a tough, big serving team, but it let us down at inopportune times.”
None more so than in the fourth set. The Suns had three service errors in their first five attempts but then settled down in a set where the largest lead was 11-8 Hartford. East quickly tied it up after that point and after that, no team could get a two-point lead until Hartford won it.
East had a 23-22 lead but a serving error tied the match back up.
Hartford then earned three set points. East’s 6foot-1 senior middle blocker Lilly Bandle saved two of them with emphatic kills, but then Freitag and fellow senior outside hitter Joelle Melsheimer, who was just coming off an injury, came up with back-to-back spikes to win the set for Hartford and force the fifth and decisive “Race to 15” final set.
Klink liked her team’s chances in the fifth after the tough fourth set win but said that “we were taking nothing for granted.”
The Orioles improved their chances by getting off to a 5-2 lead in the fifth. From then on, they never trailed. An ace by the Suns’ junior rightside hitter Kate Wiedmeyer closed the gap to 6-5, but then Hartford scored the next four points, including two kills by sophomore middle blocker Katie Kuchevar to take firm control.
East never got within three after that point, and the Orioles scored the final three points to close out the match, including the decisive block centered on senior outside hitter Tess Freitag.
Barnes praised the efforts of middle blockers Bandle and junior Briana Schauble and said her team can learn from this tough defeat.
“We just need to be more consistent,” she said. “I thought we passed it well but at times our blocking was off and our hitting inconsistent.”
Meanwhile, the Orioles, who got strong back row play from senior defensive specialist Melina Kurth, will see this win as a building block to bigger things.
“Recently, we’ve had a tendency to focus on outside factors, so we’ve worked hard to get the focus back on us,” Klink said. “We’ll now focus on our scouting, resting and stretching and then get into preparation for our next match.”