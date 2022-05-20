Hartford takes third place at meet

HARTFORD — The Hartford golf team finished in third place out of four teams with a score of 242 at the meet at Erin Hills on Thursday. Homestead finished in first place with a score of 227, Menomonee Falls finished in second place with a score of 235, and Brookfield Central took fourth place with a score of 245.
For Hartford, the pair of Matthew Zagar and Hunter Wenzel finished with a score of 76, the pair of Brady Isselmann and Owen Kuepper finished with a score of 81, and the pair of Mason Waters and Nathan Pfau finished with a score of 85.
For Homestead, the pair of Joe Fricker and Luke Ladd finished with a score of 72, the pair of Hunter Thibert and Oliver Malecki finished with a score of 73, and the pair of Ben Handal and Brady Morgan finished with a score of 82.
For Menomonee Falls, the pair of Jake Wertz and Will Toth finished with a score of 75, the pair of Ben Hillbelink and Nolan Thompson finished with a score of 78, and the pair of Sam Dethloff and Ryan Walczak finished with a score of 82.
For Brookfield Central, the pair of Sam Sonsalla and Kason Boivin finished with a score of 73, the pair of Will Goodard and Alexander Nustad finished with a score of 85, and the pair of Garrent Stokelbusch and Tim Aghjian finished with a score of 87.
“Overall I was pleased with how our golfers performed today,” Orioles head coach Corey Manlick said. “Our meet at Erin Hills was not your typical high school golf meet as we did a different format.”
The meet used a 6-6-6 (alternate shot, scramble, and best ball) format.
“This requires the golfers to work together as a pairing and manage the course to the best of their abilities,” Manlick said.
Erin Hills is a challenging course according to Manlick.
“This course makes our golfers manage the course and make smart shots,” he said.
A positive for the young Orioles was that they competed with some tough teams at the meet.
“I saw our kids go out and compete with some of the better teams in D1,” Manlick said. “There were some solid golfers in the field today and we are by far the youngest of the four teams. Our kids need those experiences and it will only help us in the future.”
Manlick said that the team can work on their short game when they are around the green.
“Our golfers can always improve on their short game around the green,” he said. “This is an easy spot where we can add on some strokes that affect our total individual and team scores. We will continue to work on that as we shift abs prepare for post season play.”
Manlick said that the biggest take away for the team was to enjoy their time playing golf.
“The biggest takeaway from today is to enjoy every round of golf because eventually the high school season will be over,” he said. “We need to cherish these movements especially when you are playing an amazing course like Erin Hills. Along with enjoying the round, players experienced today that they need to work together collectively as a team. Communicate, problem solve and lift each other up when they can.”