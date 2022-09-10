HARTFORD — Hartford senior quarterback Austin Kutz has learned a few things in his three years on the job.
And after a 12-for-16 effort for 220 yards and a touchdown in an impressive 38-7 Orioles win over previously unbeaten West Bend East Friday night, one of those things he’s learned is that it is sometimes better to be lucky than to be good.
With the Orioles nursing a 10-7 lead late in the first half and the Orioles moving, Kutz threw two balls that were tipped into the air and caught by receivers that were not the intended targets. Those two plays added up to 44 yards and led to a Noah Deibert one-yard TD run with just 19 seconds left in the half that put the Orioles comfortably in charge at 17-7.
“There were more than a few tips out there,” Kutz said. “But it was really good that the guys stayed focused and caught the ball. I really want to give credit to the Oline because they re doing great with their pass (protection) drills. “And we have such depth at receiver, everyone can catch the ball.”
All told, a total of seven Orioles’ receivers caught passes this night.
Hartford coach John Redders was impressed with Kutz as the Orioles (3-1 overall) won their third game in a row and improved to 2-0 in the North Shore Conference while East fell to 3-1 and 1-1, respectively.
“He’s been out there enough the last three years and so he knows a few things,” Redders said of Kutz. “In our set-up, if we’re doing things right, guys will get open. And it doesn’t hurt that he’s a 6-6 1/2 quarterback who can see everything downfield.”
For Suns’ coach Jeff Rondorf, whose team was saddled with poor field position all night, it was a tough loss, but he was pleased with how his team battled.
“We didn’t quit on either side of the ball,” he said. “We had some opportunities to make plays, especially in the first half. If we make those it could have been a different game.
“But we’ll learn from this, get back at it and then move on.”
Hartford will move on to a critical game at defending WIAA state D2 runner-up Homestead (1-1, 2-2) which was a winner over Nicolet Friday night.
“We’ve had some luck over there (in Mequon) the last couple of times out, we’ll see if we can do it again,” Redders said.
What the Orioles would like to see is more of the offensive push that has them averaging more than 40 points a game in their first four contests. They gained 421 total yards against East.
They had the ball on the Suns side of the field their first two possessions and took advantage of it to score 10 points, as Maddox Pratt hit a 37-yard field goal and Deibert caught a three-yard TD pass from Kutz for a 10-0 first quarter lead.
Hartford’s defense stifled the Suns’ offense to the tune of just 138 total yards, with most of it coming on a strange drive mid-way through the first half. East was punting from its own 26 when the snap to kicker Owen Carlson went bad.
But Carlson didn’t panic as he picked it up, eluded a couple of Hartford tacklers and raced 26 yards for a first down.
After an East penalty, Suns’ QB Peyton Fountain hit Nate King on a 33-yard pass to the Hartford 30 and four plays later, on fourth down from the 31, Fountain was almost sacked but spun out and found a wide-open Colton Kress who raced in for a score to make it 10-7 with 10:58 left in the half.
Kutz and the Orioles run of good fortune at the end of the half came as part of a seven-play, 68-yard drive, as Brody Brinkman caught the second tipped pass and spun his way for 23 yards to the East one to set up Deibert’s score.
East’s defense stifled the Orioles on the first two drives of the second half, as Pierce Rummel picked off a Kutz pass (Kutz’s first interception of the year), at the Suns’ 6. A sequence later, East’s defense stopped Deibert on a fourth down run at the two.
Redders was impressed with the Suns defensive setup.
“West Bend East was one-dimensional in their physicality and they knew how to fill gaps,” Redders said. “But we just had fresher legs in the end.”
That was indeed the case, as punt returner/receiver Bly Bielmeier returned the next East punt to the five and then Deibert (23 carries, 107 yards) plowed in from two yards out on the last play of the third quarter for a 24-7 lead.
Bielmeier had one great return after another and also caught four passes for 70 yards.
Redders said Bielmeier he is the Orioles’ Swiss Army knife who refuses to come off the field.
Bielmeier then caught a 26-yard pass to set up Quinten Hornada’s five yard score with 6:12 to go to make it 31-7. After that, the subs took over, as Hartford reserve running back John Leatherbury broke off a 33yard TD run with just 22 seconds left that had the Hartford bench cheering.
Rondorf admitted that the Suns had a hard time keeping up with the Orioles depth, but said that they will bounce back from this defeat.
“We’ll recommit top to bottom,” he said. “We need everybody to give 100 percent.”
Meanwhile, Kutz and the Orioles will look to stay in the high-powered groove they find themselves in.
“Things are definitely falling into place for us,” Kutz said. “And everybody is taking responsibility. Defense, offense, even the young guys are stepping up.”