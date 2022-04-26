Hartford wins shootout against West

WEST BEND — A funny thing happened when the Hartford softball team visited West Bend West on a brisk, chilly Monday afternoon.
A football game broke out.
In short, in a sport where scores are frequently 2-1, 4-2, and the like, the two teams combined for 41 hits as unbeaten Hartford took a 15-1 lead in the third and then coasted to a wild 25-13 North Shore Conference victory.
It was a stunner to all involved, especially Orioles’ coach Dave Hoxworth, whose team had pulled out a far more typical of the sport 2-1 victory over Slinger less than a week ago.
He said the conditions had a lot to do with Monday’s final score.
“We had one like this with Homestead last year, we were up 10 or 11 runs and then they would score two or three and the game would go on,” he said. “…In conditions like these it’s hard for the pitchers to grip the ball and then they can’t work the edges like they’re used to.
“They have to come across the middle and this is what happens.”
The win improved the North Shore-leading Orioles to 7-0 in league play and overall, while West, which opened the day tied for third with Port Washington, fell to 4-3 in NSC play and 5-3 overall.
“We just dug ourselves too deep a hole,” Spartans coach Ken Dischler said. “Too many hits, errors and walks and all that led to some big innings for them. We hung in there, but we could never slow them down.”
Hartford sprayed the ball all over the park to the tune of 24 hits and scored in every inning, starting with four in the first. The Orioles also took advantage of six West errors.
Junior Sierra Loosen began the scoring with an RBI single and junior Alayna Pusch also had an RBI knock in the frame. The Orioles added four more in the second as junior Brooke Voss brought two more home with a single and junior Kendall Battist accounted for another score with a ground out.
It was 8-1 after the second when the Orioles exploded for seven runs on eight hits in the third. Seniors Miranda Bruner and starting pitcher Emma Staudt both had two-run singles in the inning as it looked like the game was going to end quickly as a “mercy rule” contest.
But West had different ideas, scoring three times in the third with freshman shortstop Paige Guse knocking in two with a triple. She would finish with four of West’s 17 hits on the night.
“Just a huge game,” Dischler said of Guse.
Loosen expanded the Hartford lead to 17-4 with a booming two-run homer to center in the fourth, but then West got very serious in the bottom of the fourth, notching eight hits and scoring seven times to close the gap to 17-11.
Senior Jessie Reich, sophomore Ava Thelen, Guse, freshman Mackenzie Rolf and senior Kelsey Corbett all plated runs for the Spartans. But the Spartans could draw no closer as Hartford scored two more in the fifth, another in the sixth and then completely shut the door on West with four more in the seventh.
Junior Brooke Voss, Battist, Pusch, and senior Kira Kirsch all knocked home runs for the Orioles in the seventh.
When Hartford reliever Voss set down the Spartans in order to end the game in the bottom of the seventh, it marked the first one-twothree inning of the contest.
Guse also scored four runs and knocked in four more for West, while sophomore starting and losing pitcher Lindsay Sandleback had three hits, and Rolf, Reich, and Corbett (three RBI) with two each.
Dischler was proud of how the Spartans fought back and cited freshman Izzy Blair for igniting that seven-run fourth with an infield single.
“It was hard for anyone to compete in those conditions, but we just gave them too many outs,” Dischler said. “We need to get back to fundamentals and cut down on the mistakes.”
The Spartans will visit Grafton on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Hartford had 11 different players register hits. Pusch had four hits and three RBI, while Loosen had two hits and three RBI, and Kirsch (two RBI) and senior Jordan Schultz each came up with three on-base knocks. Also registering two hits were Voss (two RBI) and senior Alexis Drew.
Others with two RBI apiece were Battist, Bruner and Staudt.
Hoxworth was just happy to get out of the day with a win. The Orioles will host Port Washington today.
“Nothing against West,” he said. “They just kept coming at us. Turned out we needed every single one of those runs.”