SHOREWOOD — The Shorewood girls soccer team thought its best chance against the high-scoring Kewaskum side Thursday night in a WIAA D3 sectional semifinal was to strike fast and then hold on for dear life.
And that’s exactly what the host Greyhounds did, as they took the opening kickoff and surged towards the Indians’ goal. They got a quick corner kick, but instead of striking it towards the goal, senior forward Fiona Skwierawski took a short shuffle kick, raced hard towards the close corner of the goal and slid in a shot just 37 seconds into the game.
And that score held up, as No. 5 Shorewood ended No. 6 Kewaskum’s excellent season by a 1-0 score.
“We weren’t expecting it to go right away, but our goal was to go on the attack right away,” said Shorewood co-coach Katie Kalt. “Our last few games we have had a hard time scoring so to get one in the first minute like that was amazing.”
The outcome was a complete reversal of a D3 sectional semifinal between the same sides last year, where the Indians pulled out a 1-0 victory before falling in the sectional final to New Berlin Eisenhower.
“Same seeds, same place,” Kewaskum coach Luke Piwoni said. “And they got a shot right out of the gate. We definitely figured that it would be a tight, tight game, but for them to score in the first 30 seconds.
“We just couldn’t have figured on that.”
The victory advanced Shorewood to a WIAA sectional final on Saturday, at 1 p.m. back on its own field, against top-ranked in D3 Eisenhower, which routed Catholic Memorial, 4-0, in its sectional semifinal Thursday night.
A state tournament berth will be on the line.
Eisenhower was slated to play New Berlin West in the sectional semifinal, but West was forced to forfeit its WIAA regional final win over Memorial because of a player eligibility issue.
Meanwhile, the loss was the first since April 19 for East Central Conference co-champion Kewaskum (18-3-2), which had gone 16-0-2 since then before Thursday night’s defeat.
Despite the low score, the game was entertaining throughout as both sides were aggressive on the attack, creating many chances.
Shorewood (15-3-2) had the better of the early going, getting three early corner kicks plus a close free kick. But behind 30-goal scorer junior Natalie Newman, the Indians quickly regained their footing, and relentlessly attacked in trying to score the equalizer.
They had several opportunities from the 10th minute mark to the 30th minute mark, with the best chance coming at 17:30 where a cross from Newman was deflected just wide of the Shorewood goal.
“We had more than a handful of good looks all night,” Piwoni said. “We just had a hard time creating that really dangerous shot on goal.”
Both sides then traded opportunities down the stretch of the first half.
Shorewood had another great chance in the first minute of the second half where the Greyhounds got the ball in close only to see the shot go wide.
A big advantage the Greyhounds had throughout the game was the leg of senior keeper Selame Caldart, who frequently boomed 40 and 50-yard goal kicks to flip field position to Shorewood’s advantage.
“We knew what they had in her (with that leg),” said Piwoni of the George Mason recruit Caldart. “She really shortened the field for them.”
In the 56th minute mark, Kewaskum had a shot ricochet off the sidebar and a short time later, Indians’ keeper Sydney Wheaton recovered to save a wild scrum in front of the Kewaskum goal.
After that, the Indians had a hard time generating a really sound opportunity despite a number of rushes on goal. Newman had a free kick from about 30 yards out in the 59th minute, but it sailed wide.
Shorewood also had a shot bounce off the sidebar in the 62nd minute. After that the Greyhounds did a good job of keeping the Indians away from the goal, especially in the last 10 minutes.
The loss completed an impressive two-year run for Kewaskum at 34-6-2 and they will return seven starters including Newman and sophomore 22-goal scorer Jaden Czuppa.
“We put it all out there tonight,” Piwoni said. “We’re disappointed, but our job is to now keep things rolling. We have a lot of girls returning with experience in big games and we’re going to try to keep momentum going in the program.”