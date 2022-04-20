MEQUON — Mia Buske set the table and helped clear the bases and Avelina Wolfe brought the main dish — a grand salami — that made a huge difference for West Bend West as the Spartans earned a 9-6 victory Tuesday in a North Shore Conference softball game at Homestead.
“We just pulled together as a team. Our pitchers really pulled us through and got us the win,” Wolfe said. “Everyone’s pretty much been pulling their weight. The pitchers have been great and the hitting has really been coming through for us.”
Buske got things started right away for the visitors by drawing a leadoff walk. She took off for second when Ava Thelen had a three-ball count with one out. The pitch was called ball four, but the Homestead catcher threw to second anyway. The ball ended up in the outfield, where the Highlanders’ center fielder struggled to glove it cleanly. That allowed Buske to race all the way home and Thelen ended up at third on the sequence. She would score one batter later when Paige Guse hit a sacrifice fly.
“First inning, the top of the order got it going for a couple runs,” West coach Ken Dischler said. “We had a manufactured run there with the steal.”
Homestead answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, as Trinity Otto belted a one-out double to right-center field to even the score.
Things remained that way until the third, when Buske got things started again.
She drew another walk to lead off a rally, moving up a base on consecutive hits by Lindsay Sandleback and Thelen before scoring on a double by Guse.
“We stuck her in the leadoff spot last year. She had never done it before, but she’s just got all the tools for a leadoff hitter,” Dischler said about the sophomore. “She’s a tough out, good discipline, hits the ball well to all fields. She can do a lot of things with her legs, too.
“She had a couple nice at-bats to set the table today.”
Guse’s two-bagger to left also plated Sandleback. The West shortstop drove in three runs in the game out of the cleanup spot in the order in addition to making a handful of solid plays in the field.
“She’s a ballplayer,” Dischler said. “(She) made some nice plays at short.”
The Spartans took a 5-2 lead into the fifth inning, then tacked on four more with one swing of the bat.
Guse and Kelsey Corbett reached base by drawing walks sandwiched around Mackenzie Rolf being hit by a pitch, then Wolfe came up and belted a grand slam home run.
“Coach took us over because they called time and he was like, ‘OK, she’s been a little crazy. Be careful.’ So I let the first one go by and then I swung and missed really bad at the second one. Then I hit the third one,” she recalled of her first varsity long ball. “I had a feeling (it was gone), but I didn’t (know) for sure, so I just ran really fast.”
Wolfe had a double in her first at-bat and reached base safely three times in all.
“She’s hitting the ball really well, seeing it really well,” Dischler said. “She’s handled it well and has hit the ball well throughout the year. That was huge for us. A good at-bat, two strikes, and she just stayed focused.”
That would prove to be all the offense the Spartans would come up with, but it was also all the club needed.
Homestead rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Relief pitcher Lauren Strifling got things started for the home side with a solo home run with two outs in the frame, then the Highlanders added a single, double, triple, another single and a walk to pull within 9-6 before West relief pitcher Veda Selin came on to earn the save for Sandleback.
She got a big boost in the seventh from her catcher. Homestead started the inning with a pair of singles, putting runners at the corners with no outs. However, Selin then struck out Strifling and Buske picked off Bella Magee at first base for a very timely double play.
“She’s a great catcher. She’s got tons of talent, knows the game, knows when to take shots,” Dischler said of his sophomore backstop. “That was huge. The strikeout was huge first, getting the first one, allowing Mia to take that shot and get the second out.
“It just changed the whole inning.”
With the victory, West improved to 5-1 on the season overall and 4-1 in league play. Up next, the Spartans are set to host Port Washington on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.