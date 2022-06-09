The Kewaskum girls soccer team is set to face off against Shorewood in the sectional round of the WIAA Division 3 tournament tonight at 7 p.m. at Shorewood.
Kewaskum enters the game with a record of 18-2-2 on the year and had defeated Milwaukee School of Languages 15-0 in the regional semifinal and won against Delavan-Darlen 5-1 in the regional final. Shorewood enters the game with a record of 14-3-2 and has a 12-0 victory over Martin Luther in the regional semifinal, and a 2-0 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the regional final.
Indians head coach Luke Piwoni said that from what they have seen from Shorewood, that they are expecting to face a solid team that shoots from a distance.
“They like to shoot from farther out, so we have been focusing on stepping to shots and trying to deny those deeper shots,” he said.
Dealing with a team that likes to take longer shots requires the Indians to be aware while on defense.
“Once you kind of see them going into that shooting motion the defense needs to be right up on them and hopefully prevent those shots from happening,” Piwoni said. “Our defense is going to need to be ready, ready to step forward and there is a danger in that if you are stepping forward so much that they can then maybe sneak behind. But we have worked on it, they know what they need to do and it is just a matter of the defense and the midfield not allowing those deep shots as well.”
Piwoni said that Shorewood has a really strong goalkeeper.
“We are focusing on working the ball around and working for the best shot that we can find,” he said. “Because we know that we will not be able to sneak an easy one by her. We just have to work it and use the whole field and hopefully we will be able to get the goalie moving a little bit put it in that way.”
Piwoni said the Indians have to be cautious about where Shorewood’s good players are at on the field and play good team soccer.
The Indians have had a high powered offense throughout the season and Piwoni said that they will attack the same way they have throughout the season.
“We definitely have had an aggressive mindset all season and we will continue that,” he said. “We want to keep the constant pressure on them, but it is more about just capitalizing on our opportunities and hopefully not having empty possessions.”
Ball movement will be the key for the Indians according to Piwoni.
“We keep that ball moving and keep their defense moving and their goalie moving then you are going to be able to put better quality shots together,” he said.
In their earlier playoff games, Piwoni said a positive is that the Indians continue to play well together.
“That has been the mission all year, knowing that we have a solid team and we just have to trust our teammates and work together. When we play as that true team good things tend to happen for us. So they have continued to do that and that is the goal for tomorrow as well, just play solid team soccer, trust your teammates, and good things are going to happen.”
The Indians are feeling good heading into this game according to Piwoni.
“They are a lively group normally and they are having fun. They know this time of year that no games are easy but they are ready to get to the game put everything they have into it and leave it all on the field,” he said. “At this point at time they have all played a lot of soccer, most of them were around last year when we made our run as well. So there is no game or no moment that I believe is too big for them, they are prepared, they are ready, they look forward to games like this.”