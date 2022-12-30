WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick.
So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second half against host West Bend West Thursday night, that Kewaskum coach Don Gruber wanted to bottle that intensity and execution and use it again and again the rest of the season.
Because that run paved the way for a 44-36 nonconference victory for the Indians.
“We played really good (in that stretch),” he said. ‘We moved the ball, we made shots and I thought our defense was excellent.”
The defense that paved the way in that run for the 5-5 Indians was a combination 1-3-1 zone and diamond and one set-up that forced the Spartans (17) into seven turnovers in their first nine possessions of the half.
Kewaskum senior forward Antoine Coleman Thull, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half said the defense and a surge of energy helped the Indians erase a 20-18 halftime deficit and take firm control.
“We ran our sets harder and faster in the second half,” he said, “and we really focused on getting good shots. We also got into that diamond and one and really came at them with a lot of energy.
“We’ve been playing them for years, a little bit of a rivalry, and I think this is the first time we’ve beaten them in a while.”
Energy was also on the mind of Spartan coach Ryan Matenaer, as he felt West got a bit complacent after that first half. He said the Spartans weren’t quite ready for that surge of intensity that Kewaskum threw at them.
“When they went to that 1-3-1, there were gaps that we could have driven through,” he said, “but instead we made a series of bad passes. We also needed to come out with the same urgency that they did and we weren’t able to do that.”
It was a disappointing conclusion for West, which was looking to break a sixgame losing skid of its own.
The Spartans started out strong, as junior guard Kade Rossebo hit two early 3-pointers and got help with a pair of hoops from junior Cam McAndrews as West built a 16-8 lead with 8:06 left in the half.
But the Indians made a push and evened the score at 18-all with 2:34 left in the half as sophomores Zach Behn and Landon Daniel each hit 3-pointers Those two long bombs were a sight for sore eyes for the Indians and Gruber as they were two of six trifectas Kewaskum hit on the night.
“We were something like one of 36 (from 3-point range) in this most recent stretch,” said Gruber. “We couldn’t hit anything.”
But still, the Spartans earned the lead at the break with a pair of free throws from sophomore Quin Ehlke with 42 seconds left.
West had also played stout first half defense on the 6-5 Coleman Thull, who is mulling several small college offers, limiting him to just two points in the session.
But all that changed in the first nine minutes of the second half. Kewaskum got him the ball on its first possession and hit a short shot in the lane to tie the score. Then he got a steal and layup that earned the Indians the lead for good at the 16:39 mark.
It turns out that he and his teammates were just getting warmed up.
More West turnovers followed as Kewaskum freshman Chase Cook hit a pair of free throws, Daniel knocked down another three and then sophomore Charlie Gambino hit the last trey of the night for the Indians at the 13:20 mark to make it 30-20 Kewaskum.
West called a timeout at that moment, but Kewaskum came out of the break and added to the run with a jumper from the wing by Daniel and a pair of free throws from Coleman Thull that made it 3420 with 11:27 to go.
It wasn’t until a 3-pointer from junior Jack Waala at the nine-minute mark that the Spartans were finally break the ice in the second half. Prior to that, the Spartans had committed eight turnovers and missed three shots as the Indians trapped effectively in the half-court.
“(The way we set it up), they (the Spartans) weren’t looking for a trap at the top (of the defense),” said Gruber. “We were trying to force them into making a decision and I think we surprised them a lot of times.
“We got them flustered and forced them into making bad choices.”
But West continued its comeback with a putback by senior Jacob Goetz at the 4:04 mark to make it 3825. At that point, Kewaskum went cold again and West kept fighting.
A three-point play from McAndrews made it 38-28 with 2:17 to go. After an Indian free throw, West sophomore Eddie Scott drained a triple and after Kewaskum missed the front end of the bonus, the Spartan faithful had much to cheer for as Waala hit another 3-pointer to cut it to 39-34 with 1:10 remaining.
But Behn gave the Indians some breathing room with an aggressive surge to the basket for a lay-up that made it 41-34 with 57 seconds left. McAndrews cashed another lay-up and was fouled to cut the deficit to 41-36 at the 49-second mark. But he missed the free throw attempt. All told, the Spartans were just one of seven from the foul line in the second half.
Kewaskum, which itself stumbled with its free throws in the second half (just eight of 17 including a series of missed front ends), then hit three free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
West was led by Waala and McAndrews with nine points each. Matenaer said his young and inexperienced team (just one senior in Goetz) needs to focus right from the start if it is to experience success.
“We haven’t played a full 36-minute game yet,” he said. “We really didn’t get going until the final 10 minutes tonight and by that time it was a little too late.
“We need to make a New Year’s resolution of playing a full 36 minutes.”
Meanwhile for the Indians, Coleman Thull was supported by Gambino who had 11 and Daniel who contributed nine.
“We hit a few shots tonight and that opened a few things for Antoine (Coleman Thull),” said Gruber. “West is a bigger school than us and they play good defense but we came out with a win.”
“I told the guys we needed to end the year with a win,” said Coleman Thull. “They bought in and we put in a good effort. This will give us a really good boost into the new year.”