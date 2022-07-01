Indians look to reload

The Kewaskum baseball team had a strong showing this season as the Indians finished the season with a record of 19-8 and was second in the East Central Conference. The season ended in a 3-2 loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the regional round. Head coach Mike Heisdorf said that overall he felt that the season went really well.
“We were in every ball game that we played this year and I was really happy with how the kids played this year,” he said.
While the season might have ended earlier than they would have liked, Heisdorf said that the returning players can take away the work ethic that it took to get as far as they did this year and the drive to push each other.
“We had eight seniors and it started last year with that group and it carried over to this year and the work ethic that the team has in the offseason to get themselves ready is what helped prepare us to get as far as we did with our record,” he said.
Pitching was a positive for the Indians this year.
“Especially Jacob Brzozowski, he pitched pretty great all season long,” Heisdorf said. “His ERA in conference was 0.57 it doesn’t get much better than that and his overall ERA was 1.89 for the season. He only gave up 29 hits the whole season so it was pretty good. The kids worked hard in pitching, it was what we focused on in the offseason and during the offseason they worked hard at that.”
The Indians have a lot of holes to fill with losing their whole outfield, their starting third baseman, starting first baseman, and their starting second baseman. Heisdorf said that there is going to be a lot to work on this upcoming offseason.
“I don’t know what we are going to look like next year,” he said. “It kind of sounds like a rebuilding year but I don’t believe in rebuilding, I believe in reloading. So we are going to have to figure things out here as a staff and I am sure there are going to be some young kids playing in there and filling some of the voids. We are going to have to rely on our sophomores and juniors that are coming back to play a huge role for next year.”
There were multiple players that stood out to Heisdorf this season, including Matthew Buechel.
“He played a really good outfield for us this year,” Heisdorf said. “He was first team All-Conference also, he played center field and I was very fortunate the last three to four years here to have some outstanding center fielders for me. Matt had a really good year out in the field.”
Another player that stood out was Dylan Soyk.
“He was second team All-Conference as a utility player, basically DHing and playing some outfield,” Heisdorf said.
Some returning players that stood out where Hunter Loser and Donovan Zillmer.
“Both are juniors coming back and we are expecting big things out of them. Hunter is two years in a row all-conference going into his senior year and Zillmer is first team All-Conference and both of them were second team All-District this year too.” Heisdorf said. “We will need a little bit more of that offensively from them.”
With losing so many starters it can cause problems when it comes to players knowing their defensive assignments and where to put players in the batting order according to Heisdorf.
“Trying to figure out as a staff who should bat where, who gets on base the most, that is going to be a challenge because we lost a lot of key players in the batting order,” he said. “That is going to be the biggest key in the offseason and watching the kids take their swings, their pitching, their work ethic, and see who is going to push each other and who is going to step up. Because right now I know what my returning starters are going to be like but it is wide open for next year, especially in the outfield when you lose all three starters. It has to start somewhere so we will all be learning from each other next year.”