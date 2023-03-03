GERMANTOWN — The eight seniors of the Kewaskum girls basketball team continue to make history and to gain respect.
After securing their first hard-won East Central Conference title ever a few weeks ago, the Indians punched through another wall Thursday night, as they built a 13-point lead against a sixth-ranked in state freshmen-dominated Oostburg squad, then held off a ferocious rally by the Lady Dutch (24-3) to win a WIAA D3 sectional semifinal, 54-49, at Germantown.
The victory earned Kewaskum (21-5) its first-ever berth in a WIAA sectional final, with a berth in the state tournament on the line, Saturday, March 4 at Denmark, against top-ranked in state Freedom (261).
The Indians sit on the verge of making their third-ever trip to the state tournament, and their first since falling in the 1982 Class B championship game 52-36 to Portage. Their only other state appearance came in 1977, where they were knocked out in the Class B semifinals in a 53-45 loss to Cuba City.
Now, said first-year Indian coach Mark Maley, maybe the coaches in the area will start respecting the Indians. He was a bit upset that only 6-1 senior forward Madilyn Dogs earned first-team All-East Central Conference honors despite Kewaskum rallying late in the season to earn a share of the league title with defending state D3 champ Waupun.
“To all the coaches who didn’t vote for my kids, thank you,” he said sarcastically. “They provided us with bulletin board material and motivation. I can happily tell them, we’re still playing and they’re not (laughs).”
For Dogs and fellow senior forward Morgan Adams, who hit six of eight free throws in the game, including three huge ones down the stretch, this win helps make up for the heartbreaking three-point loss to Waupun they endured in the sectional semifinal last season.
“It always seemed to end for us in the sectional semifinal,” said Adams. “But not tonight. Basketball is a game of runs. We knew that they would come at us, but we just had to stay with what we were doing.”
“This is the best feeling ever,” said Dogs. “We knew we could finish. We felt that they would make some plays in the second half, but we knew we would to.
“For us, it all started on the defensive end. Offense was their strong suit and we needed to take that away from them.”
That Kewaskum did, as the Indians wound up holding the young (top two scorers were both freshmen) Lady Dutch to 22 points below their season average of 71 points per game as they bolted out to a 9-0 lead and were headed only once briefly in the second half.
“We knew they were going to play fast, especially if they got the lead,” said Maley, “but we knew if they didn’t (get out front), that they had no second act.”
And Kewaskum never let them do that, as Dogs hit an easy lay-up to start the game, followed by a 3-pointer from senior guard Julia Steger, a hoop from Adams and then another basket from Steger to make it 9-0 at the 15:17 mark.
Steger, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half, including three critical, 3-pointers, was the “wild card” said Maley.
“We knew they were going to pack it in (defensively),” said Maley. “So in order for us to get inside, we knew somebody had to hit a couple of (outside) shots. And Julia, who came up big earlier in the year when Maddie was hurt did exactly what we needed.”
“Energy was so important for us in the beginning,” said Dogs. “It got the team amped up and it got the crowd amped up.”
After that initial outburst, the Lady Dutch steadied themselves and closed the gap to 16-14 late in the half, but then the Indians closed the half with a 15-4 run. Oostburg was overplaying and trapping heavily at mid-court but Kewaskum used the length of Dogs (6-1) and Adams (6-0) to pass over the top of the trap to get easy runs to the basket.
Adams scored five points in that run, including an old-fashioned three-point play and Steger knocked down her third triple of the half as the Indians went into the break, up 31-18.
A major factor defensively for Kewaskum was that it held, Oostburg’s second- leading scorer freshman guard Riley Ketterhagen, who came in averaging 15 points a game, to zero points in the first half.
But that all changed in the second half, as the Lady Dutch turned up the defensive intensity and the Indians became a little sloppy with the ball.
It took Oostburg only 5:12 to slash the Kewaskum lead to 34-33 as their large student contingent got very loud in the Germantown fieldhouse.
Ketterhagen provided the ultimate basket in that run with a rainbow 3pointer.
The senior leadership for the Indians then showed up for the first time in the second half, as they went on a 9-0 run as Adams had another old-fashioned three-point play and a bucket by junior guard Jadin Czuppa made it 43-33 Kewaskum with 9:13 to go.
But then the Indians got loose with the ball again turning the ball over four consecutive times (out of 18 for the game). Oostburg took advantage as junior guard Brynn Wisse hit back-to-back triples to cut the lead to 43-42 at the 6:26 mark.
The Lady Dutch tied the game for the first time at 45-all on an Ady Ketterhagen bucket, and a few moments later, a three-point play by Ady Ketterhagen gave Oostburg its only lead at 48-47 at the 3:56 mark.
Kewaskum could have made this game easier had it hit its free throws, but the Indians struggled all night, knocking down only 11 of 25. But they sank enough of them down the line to get the job done.
Dogs hit one throw at the 3:22 mark to tie the score at 48-all and then cashed a driving lay-up with 1:23 remaining to give Kewaskum the lead for good at 50-48.
It was 51-48 with 43 seconds left when a key offensive foul on Oostburg, which Maley had been pleading for all night for against the aggressive Lady Dutch, led to two free throws by Adams at the 37second mark.
It was 53-48 at that moment, and the game was essentially over.
Wisse would lead the Flying Dutchmen with 14 points.
As noted, the seniors came up for Kewaskum as Steger had 14 points and five rebounds, Adams 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Dogs, 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
There was never any doubt that the Indians were going to win tonight, said Adams.
“We were always positive and together no matter what happened,” she said. “We had each other’s backs.”
Afterward, Maley drew a deep breath and recalled his good fortune in leading this team.
“This is a huge deal,” he said. “We had never been past this point (sectional semifinals). Before this season, we had never won conference and never gotten to sectional finals.
“Now we have done both. This is historic.”