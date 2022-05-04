The Kewaskum girls soccer team is not having a lot of trouble when it comes to their opponents so far this year. The Indians are 8-2 on the year and currently sit in second place in the East Central Conference. The team is currently on a six-game winning streak and in seven of their eight wins, the Indians have shut out their opponents.
The offense has been producing for the Indians as they are averaging 5.60 goals per game.
Head coach Luke Piwoni said that he thinks the season is going pretty well so far.
“We are improving every game and we are really playing together well as a team,” he said. “The early part of our schedule we knew was going to be challenging with playing a handful of much larger schools, but we wanted to do that early to kind of see how we match up. I think the team has responded well and we are playing some really good soccer and are playing well together.”
Piwoni said that when it comes to the team’s ability to score goals that the midfield has been a key reason to their success.
“They have really started to gel and play together well,” he said. “They have really been placing some nice balls up to the forwards to give them space to work and put them in position to score goals. I thought that was going to be a key coming into this season. I knew we had some real talent up top but it was just the matter of making sure that they were connected with the midfield.”
The Indians have not had many close games this year and their two losses so far were a 1-0 loss to Sheboygan Falls on April 5 and a 2-0 loss to Germantown on April 19.
Piwoni said he thinks the players are happy with how the team has done so far and are confident about who they can play with.
“They believe that they can play with most teams and match up well with most teams and that makes all the difference,” he said. “When we play with confidence I feel that we can compete with a lot of teams out there.”
To help keep the team going with the hot start to the season that the Indians have had, Piwoni said that the players staying connected with each other will be a key.
“Staying connected with each other at all three levels. Staying connected as a team, trusting their teammates,” he said. “We talk a lot about making the game easier for each other and that involves a lot of trust in your teammates. When we do that we see great things on the field. It’s when we forget that we are a whole team and maybe not rely on each other as much as we should and we try to do things ourselves without utilizing the team that’s when we tend to struggle.”
During the later parts of the season, Piwoni said he would like to see the team to continue to utilize each other, work on finding different ways to score, and continue to grow on the defensive side.
Another goal is for the team to be connected on all three levels and play a complete game.
“Just connecting at all three levels, we have had some games where we had done it and we have had a handful of times where we hadn’t,” he said. “That is the goal, can we get our defense connected to the midfield and midfield connected to the forwards. That is really our goal to play a full, complete game. I feel like we haven’t actually done that yet.”
Piwoni has said that it is hard to pin point players who have had a big impact on the team as he said the team as a whole has grown.
“We have a lot of really talented kids that other teams have to account for,” he said. “Up top our forwards Natalie Newman and Lydia Steinbauer have really set the tone and made the opposing defense account for them and put pressure on them.”
Piwoni said he likes how the midfield has come together.
“Emma Rinzel and Mia Vetter have have really played well together and solidified that for us. I can’t saw enough about the job Elena Vlotho as one of our central defenders. Her speed in the back has really helped us clean up a lot of stuff.”
With the fact that the team has not played in a lot of close games so far this season, Piwoni said that when the team does start playing in closer games that he thinks the team will rise to the occasion.
“We need to have some tighter games so that we have experience in that situation,” he said. “I mean we had one game that was 1-0 and we ended up losing that game unfortunately on the first game of the season. But we know the closer ones are coming so we have to be able to find a way to win those tight games. I believe they will rise to the occasion but I would like to see a close game or two so that we can get that experience and see what we have.”