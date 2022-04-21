Jason Piittmann: Hall of Famer

KEWASKUM — Former Kewaskum running back Brandon Thull was on one of the final few teams to be helmed by longtime Indians head coach Jason Piittmann. Thull capped off a three-year varsity career under the watch of Piittmann in 2015 — three years before Piittman’s final season as head coach in 2018.
But Thull had been aware of Piittmann for some time, as some of his older brothers had previously played for Piittmann at Kewaskum.
And that’s why there was no hesitation by Thull when asked his thoughts about the news that Piittmann was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on April 2.
“100% (Piittmann belongs in the Hall of Fame). I have three older brothers that played under Coach Piittmann, and I remember being like 10, 11 (years old), going to the high school games and watching my brothers play under Piittmann, and they always mentioned how great of a coach he was,” Thull said. “And it kind of inspired me and I was kind of getting anxious to go and play for Coach Piittmann because I’d heard so many good things about him from people in the community and obviously my brothers. So yes, he’s very deserving of the award.”
Piittmann said the news came as a surprise to him when he found out he had been selected while he was at the WFCA All-Star Game.
“I was talking with one of the veteran guys that helps run that, and he called over to John Hoch — who’s the chairman of the Hall of Fame committee — and he was like, ‘Hey, Piittmann’s over here.’ Then he comes over, shakes my hand and says, ‘Hey, you saved me a phone call. Congratulations, you’ve been selected for the Hall of Fame,’” Piittmann said. “And I think my jaw hit the ground a couple of times. I mean I knew I had been nominated a couple years ago, but I hadn’t really given it a whole lot of thought after all that stuff was turned in, and I figured maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t — no big deal. And then when he told me I was shocked.”
But for those who had watched the Kewaskum football program grow under his care, Piittmann’s induction came as little surprise.
Piittmann’s first year with the varsity team came in 2000 as the defensive coordinator under head coach Tim Rohlinger. That would be the first of three seasons at the position, as the Indians reached the playoffs every year in that span — including winning the Eastern Wisconsin Conference championship in 2001 for the first time in 18 years.
And then in 2003, Piittmann was named the head coach for Kewaskum, and from there things took off for the program. During his 16 years in charge of the team, the Indians went 140-39. That span included 10 straight seasons of 10 or more wins and full or partial shares of eight Eastern Wisconsin and East Central Conference championships. On top of that, Kewaskum qualified for the WIAA playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons, advanced to Level 4 of the playoffs for four straight seasons from 2005 to 2008, and boasted a 23-13 record in the playoffs under his guidance.
Needless to say, Piittmann certainly had the resume to warrant his induction. But what makes Piittmann stand out is that his focus was not on just wins and titles — it was on his players and their growth as well.
“Oh no, that was the furthest thing from my mind. Our goal was to have a successful program. The more I grew as a coach, the more I emphasized success more than winning, and winning kind of took care of itself,” he said. “We tried to make sure we were doing the little things right. Preparing for games well, making sure we’re preparing our young men to be young men, not just football players. You know, talk to them about someday they’d be not just employees but employers, and someday they’ll be husbands and fathers and so forth. So we’re trying to make sure that they understood there’s a lot more to this than just X’s and O’s and playing football on Friday nights.”
Almost seven years after taking off the Kewaskum jersey for his last time, those lessons from Piittmann still stand out vividly in Thull’s mind.
“I think the first thing that comes to mind is just how an amazing coach and person he was to look up to,” Thull said. “Like immediately when we first met and everything, and then throughout the next four years.
“He was always a person that you could go to if you needed like advice on life or anything related to sports obviously. But the main thing was he was just a great role model for not only athletes, but also students and other faculty at the school.”
But being a good role model wasn’t the only thing that stood out the most to Thull. It was also the way that Piittmann treated all of his players that really left an impact on Thull’s memory.
“I think his biggest strength was treating each player ... equally. I think that was his biggest strength. People often undermine like special teams and role players and players that come off the bench, but Piitmann always made sure to involve them and incorporate them in like his speeches and stuff,” Thull said. “Basically show us and explain to us, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be those guys up there at the top making plays and everything like that, but we’re not going to reach our end goal at the end of the season if we don’t appreciate the practice squad guys and the guys putting in the reps that don’t always equivalate into the game.’” That mentality is a core belief for Piittmann still.
“I’ve always been a big believer in being fair more than being equal. I mean whether we like it or not, some of us have been blessed with certain talents, some kids are big and strong and fast, and I was never one of those,” he said. “Some kids their greatest contribution is being a scout team player, and so we made sure to try and recognize that every week and at the end of the season we took the time to recognize the academic achievements of the kids on the team.
“Some of those guys might not always be the star players. Sometimes they were. But, you know, in the grand scheme of things that was very important to us as well. Making sure these kids felt valued and part of the program.”
When the WFCA inducted Piittmann into its Hall of Fame, the main reasons behind that decision focused on the achievements he accomplished on the field with his teams. But for many of his former players, it was the lessons he taught and the mentality he brought with him every day that make him a Hall-of-Fame caliber coach.