MEQUON — It is said there is sometimes truth in a joke, and when West Bend boys swim coach Jim Sachse said, “We swam,” with a laugh before addressing the media Thursday, it drew a chuckle in addition to making a valid point.
West Bend entered the meet coming off of a December in which illness ran amok and the team practiced just a handful of times over the winter break, meaning a date with North Shore Conference heavyweight Homestead was probably not the best way to be re-introduced to competition. As a result, the Highlanders earned a 117-68 victory, but that does not mean there was a lack of good news or positive results for the visitors.
“Overall, I look at it as a very successful meet for us,” he said.
“My team is a little bit sore. Over the vacation we only had three practices, which isn’t enough for swimming. But, they also swam very well,” Sachse added. “They tried their hardest, so I was very pleased with how everything went tonight.”
The West Bend coach noted that he believes the Highlanders are the team to beat in the conference this season, so having an opportunity to see Homestead up close will be beneficial for the club down the road.
“This is the team that you need to look for and watch all season long,” Sachse said. “We’re going to make it a positive experience for them.”
West Bend earned its first victory of the evening in the 50-yard freestyle, when Will Tibbitts took first place with a time of 23.48 seconds.
“Will is probably the truest sprinter on the team that we have,” Sachse said. “I talked to him a little bit about events — he likes the 100 fly also — so we’ll keep aiming him that way, especially toward conference.”
The visitors added another victory in the 100 free. Wesley Aleithe, who claimed third place in the 50 in 24.20, finished first in 52.06. He was second after the first 50, was neck and neck with Homestead’s Jacob Appazeller at the final turn and ended up winning the event by a second-and-a-half.
“He and Will are gamers,” Sachse said, drawing comparisons between Aleithe and Tibbitts. “I really liked in Wesley’s 100, after the third turn, his normal breathing is away from the swimmer, and he did his opposite side breathing and saw the swimmer and cranked it up and brought it home for the win.”
West Bend also won the next event, when Dawson Walters won the 500 free in 4:55.19.
“It was very good. He’s gone 4:50,” Sachse said. “We have an invite coming up at Cedarburg. We want to see if we can get him under 4:50, but tonight his pace in the 50s was very consistent, which you want to see. He was very close to holding 30 seconds a 50, which we want to get it under that.”
Taking second place for West Bend at Homestead were Weston Keppert in the 500 free (5:17.72) and Drew Gundrum in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.28).
Best of all, according to Sachse, the team is getting back to full strength.
“In December we swam well. Our meet against Nicolet we were kind of down and out. We had 14 guys sick against them and one or two of them would have just put us over the edge,” he recalled, adding that the club took fifth at the NSC relay meet. “We probably could have beat them. We lost to them by a point.”
As for the health component, that is important because West Bend went through a stretch the coach said was unprecedented in his tenure.
“I’ve never had that happen. I’ve had some big teams over the years, and if you have 40 on the team, a lot being sick is three or four,” Sachse explained. “That (everyone being back) was one good thing about having so much time off. They are pretty much healthy.”
West Bend will look to get even healthier Saturday in Cedarburg at the Bulldog Invite.