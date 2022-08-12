Kettle Moraine Lutheran focused on filling voids

The Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys soccer team had a strong showing last year. The Chargers finished the season with a record of 13-7-1 and finished in second place in the East Central Conference. The Chargers will have to replace a lot of players this year, as they lost 11 seniors after the season ended.
Head coach Matt Moeller said that the players on the team are going to have a lot of different roles after losing so many experienced players.
Moeller said that when practices start next week that the Chargers are going to have a goal to have intensity and to have expectations of having tenacious defense from everyone on the team during every minute of their matches.
“We are also going to play big emphasis on finding the right role for each player so we can have another successful season,” he said.
With losing so many player, Moeller said that it leaves a leadership void on the Chargers that is going to need to be filled.
“So we conducted some leadership training over the winter to help prepare some of the players who are now going to be seniors to step into those roles,” he said. “And they have done a really good job with that.’ The loss of so many players also leaves a skill void that the Chargers will also have to overcome.
“Many of our seniors have been working on captain practices throughout the summer and we also did our five contact days in order to help players get to their highest skill levels when they come to our first practice,” Moeller said.
During the early parts of the season as the Chargers adjust to the changes they have made, Moeller said that one thing he wants to see from the team is the players being warriors on defense.
“To be aggressive, to be intense and to be smart about how we go about pressuring the other team and forcing turnovers,” he said.
Another skill he wants to see from the team early on is for the players to make the right decisions when they do get the ball.
”We want them to be creative problem solvers,” Moeller said. “That can calm themselves down and make the right decision whether to dribble, pass, or finish. And then be confident in those choices.”
Moeller said that from what he has seen from the Chargers during the summer that could be a strength for the team is the amount of leadership the returning upperclassmen have shown.
“They have really taken on a bigger leadership role both vocally but also by their example,” he said.
Corner kicks and trying to maximize the team’s talents are areas that Moeller said the Chargers are also going to be working on.
“During the first week of practice one point of emphasis will be finding our specialists who can effectively place balls in both free kicks and corner kicks,” he said. “We are also going to be looking for a number of people who will be our key targets in those restart plays. And in our summer practices I saw some players stepping up as they want that role and they want those opportunities and they are ready to make the most of those.”
There are a few players that can have an impact on the team that jump into Moeller’s mind.
“Ryan Weed was a great goal scorer for us early on the season. He ran track in the spring and I think he is going to be a much stronger athlete as a result. He was second team All-Conference last year but I look forward to him taking a step to consistent step in being a reliable scoring threat throughout the season,” he said. “Ethan Sprengel is also one that has been on varsity for four years, he has dealt with some injuries the last couple of years, but we are really looking forward to having him in his senior year. He ran track as well and the explosiveness he was able to bring was really impressive from what I have seen during the contact days in the summer.”
Rowen Mueller and Christian Seiner are also players who can have an impact.
“They were big contributors last year and I look forward to them to make an even bigger role, maybe an attacking role,” Moeller said As the Chargers move into the middle and later parts of the season and closer to the postseason, Moeller said he would like to see the players build their confidence in their own abilities and that of the team as the Chargers have a tough regular season schedule.
“We have a really challenging schedule this season and, many of the teams that are in sectionals are on our regular season schedule so we would have an opportunity to compete with them¯ Moeller said. “I want to see the players being willing to put in the work and the competitiveness to be great warriors on defense to give us an opportunity to be in position to win those games.
Working on that competitiveness throughout the season will be a key for the Chargers heading into the postseason.
“Where we will face some really tough opponents and coming in with confidence and being OK with not dominating the ball possession and continuing to play tough defense to give yourself an opportunity to win.”