ASHWAUBENON — Senior guard Julia Steger matched a season-high with 23 points to go with 10 rebounds, and Kewaskum’s girls basketball team won its first state title in program history, defeating Milwaukee Academy of Science 55-51 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game Saturday at the Resch Center.
The Indians (24-5), seeded third in the D3 field, went ahead for good on two free throws by Steger, making it 49-48 with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining. Those came on the heels of a steal by senior forward Madi Dogs when the fourth-seeded Novas (23-4) went into an offensive stall. Then Steger made another try from the line to push the lead to 54-48 with 37 seconds left.
Senior guard Beautiful Waheed kept MAS in it when her 3 rolled in, making it 54-51, and then the Indians turned it over on the inbound. But a 3-point attempt for MAS from the corner was off the mark, and Morgan Adams sealed the championship when she knocked down a free throw with six seconds remaining.
It was the first trip to state for Kewaskum since 1982. Mark Maley took over as head coach just weeks before the start of the season, and after a rocky start led the Indians to 14 consecutive victories to close the season.
Over final 5:34 of the first half, Kewaskum went on 14-5 run, taking a 20-18 lead on fast-break layup by Steger. It led by nine at the break and went ahead 34-23 on basket by Adams 17 seconds into the second half, but MAS answered with 12-0 run to take first lead since the 16:07 mark of the first half.
Kewaskum countered with an 11-0 spurt out of a timeout, as Steger scored four straight and senior forward Madi Dogs four more before a free throw and layup off of second missed free throw by Steger made it 45-35 with just over 11 minutes left.
Dogs added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Adams had 11 points for the Indians.