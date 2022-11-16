After a strong season for both the Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran football teams, 22 players from both squads and Kewaskum head coach Steve Tennies combined for 29 All-Conference honors from the East Central Conference — including Defensive Player, Defensive Back and Linebacker of the Year.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR
Derek May, DB, Kewaskum
May wasn’t just the top defensive back in the East Central Conference this season, he was also one of the top DBs in the state. His eight interceptions tied him for third-most in the state, and he also ranked in the top-30 in the state with 10 pass breakups. May also recorded 21 total tackles and a tackle for the loss on the year.
LINEBACKER OF THE YEAR
Donny Zillmer, Kewaskum
Zillmer acted as a one-man wrecking crew in the backfield of Indians opponents this season, as he led the conference with 15 tackles for a loss and six sacks while finishing with 57 total tackles.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Steve Tennies, KewaskumTennies led the Indians straight to the top of the conference this season, as the Indians claimed the ECC title by going 6-1 in conference play. The only loss to a conference foe came at the hands of Plymouth — the 2021 ECC champions — as Kewaskum made a significant jump from its 4-3 record in conference play from a year ago.
QUARTERBACK Honorable Mention: Ryan Cook, senior, Kewaskum; Landon Hagenow, junior, Kettle Moraine LutheranCook had the second-most passing yards in the East Central Conference this season, as he completed 94 of 158 passes for 1,443 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions to lead the Indians offense.
Meanwhile, Hagenow had a solid junior season for the Chargers and is poised for another big year next season after completing 64 of 118 passes for 1,098 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
RUNNING BACK Second Team: Dillan Steger, senior, KewaskumThe leading rusher for the Indians, Stegerran for 725 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking him sixth and tied for fifth in the conference, respectively. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and 65.9 yards per game on the ground.
Steger also made some big plays through the air, as he caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
WIDE RECEIVER Second Team: Owen Parish, senior, Kewaskum Honorable Mention: Trey Luehring, senior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Bailey Ralph, junior, Kewaskum Parish was the area’s top receiver in the East Central Conference, catching 21 passes for 402 yards — fifth-most in the conference — and six touchdowns. He also ranked 10th in the conference by averaging 19.1 yards per reception.
For the Chargers, Luerhring was the team’s top receiver with 26 receptions — fourth-most in the conference — for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, despite only making 13 receptions this season, Ralph made the most of it every time he got the ball, as his 22.1 yards per reception were second- most in the conference among receivers with at least 10 receptions. He finished the season with 287 yards and three touchdowns. OFFENSIVE LINE First Team: Daniel Biermann, senior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Braden Gissal, junior, Kewaskum Second Team: Aeden Chojnacki, sophomore, Kewaskum Honorable Mention: Simeon Zarling, junior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Cale Fedorski, senior, Kewaskum Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran saw strong performances in the trenches, so it’s little surprise to see multiple All-Conference honorees from both squads on the offensive line. Kewaskum rushed for 1,779 yards and 25 touchdowns, while Kettle Moraine Lutheran accumulated 1,368 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
DEFENSIVE END First Team: Hunter Loser, senior, Kewaskum Much like teammate Zillmer, Loser was a persistent presence in the back field of Kewaskum’s opponents all season long, as he finished second in the conference behind ZIllmer with 13 tackles for a loss while also tying for the conference leads with six sacks. He recorded 44 total tackles on the year for the Indians.
DEFENSIVE LINE First Team: Daniel Biermann, senior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran (unanimous) Second Team: Matt Miller, junior, Kewaskum A unanimous first team choice, Biermann was easily the best Charger this year when it came to making plays in the back field. He tied for 10th in the conference with eight tackles for a loss, while also recording 42 total tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Miller was also a solid presence on the defensive line for the Indians, as he finished with 15 total tackles and two sacks.
INSIDE LINEBACKER Honorable Mention: Dylan Soyk, junior, Kewaskum; Tyler Case, senior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran Soyk tied for 15th in the conference with 62 total tackles, while also recording five tackles for a loss and 1/2 sacks. Slightly ahead of him on the total tackles leaderboard was Case, who had 70 tackles while also recording two tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble for the Chargers.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER First Team: Donny Zillmer, senior, Kewaskum Second Team: Justice Aubrey, senior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran The second-leading tackler in the conference, Aubrey finished with 82 total tackles while finishing fifth with four sacks. Along with that, he finished with seven tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. DEFENSIVE BACK First Team: Derek May, senior, Kewaskum (unanimous) Second Team: Jack Netzel, senior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran Honorable Mention: Carson Rolf, senior, Kewaskum; Samuel Ehlke, junior, Kettle Moraine Lutheran Netzel was the bane of quarterbacks throughout the conference, as he was fourth with five interceptions to go along with four pass breakups. He also recorded 81 total tackles — fourth-most in the conference — and five tackles for a loss.
Rolf tied for seventh in the conference with five pass breakups while also finishing with 39 total tackles and a tackle for a loss. Meanwhile, Ehlke was third in the conference with 82 total tackles while also recording one fumble recovery and three pass breakups.
PUNTER First Team: Derek May, senior, Kewaskum Not only was May the top defensive player of the season, he was also the conference’s top punter, leading the East Central Conference with 865 punting yards while averaging 36 yards per punt and recording nine punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line — second-most in the conference.
KICKER Honorable Mention: Carter Curtin, senior, Kewaskum Curtin made only one field goal on the year in a conference that saw just 11 total field goals made, but he was flawless when it came to extra points, as he was a perfect 26-for-26 on PATs.