The East Central Conference announced its all-conference teams for girls volleyball and boys soccer recently, and of those players that were recognized, 21 of them hailed from Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Leading the way for the local honorees was senior Samantha Kohl from Kettle Moraine Lutheran, who received first-team all-conference honors and was named the East Central Conference Player of the Year.
Three of Kohl’s teammates were also recognized by the conference, as fellow senior Emily Honzelka was also named to the first team, while seniors Meredith Bock and Ella Walz earned second-team honors.
The Chargers finished second in the East Central Conference as well as the conference tournament this season, finishing with a 24-18 overall record as they ultimately fell in four sets to Port Washington in a regional final.
Kewaskum — which recorded its best season in recent history by winning the East Central Conference and conference tournament en route to a 34-4 overall record — saw four players receive first-team nods from the conference.
Seniors Grace Rochon, Mikaela Marquadt and Madilyn Dogs — who signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play women’s basketball at Division 1 New Jersey Institute of Technology — were named to the first team, as well as sophomore Madelyn Marquadt. Fellow sophomore Brooklyn Grisolono also received all-conference honorable mention, as the Indians advanced to the sectional semifinal where they fell in three sets to Sauk Prairie.
BOYS SOCCER
After finishing second in the conference this season at 5-1-0, Kettle Moraine Lutheran saw six players receive all-conference honors, while Kewaskum — which finished fourth at 2-2-2 — also had six players get recognized.
The Chargers saw three first-team recipients, as Ethan Sprengel was named first-team attacker, Rowen Mueller first-team midfielder and Jonah DuFore first team defender. Ryan Weed was named honorable mention attacker, Christian Selner second-team midfielder, and Elijah Zarling second- team defender.
Weed led KML in points with 20 this season on six goals and eight assists. Sprengel had 18 points and led the Chargers with eight goals, as the team went 11-6-4 overall before falling in the regional final to eventual state-champion New Berlin Eisenhower.
The Indians had three players receive second-team honors, as Denali Fellenz (attacker), Hayden Johnson (midfielder) and Carter Curtin (goalie) led the team’s honorees. Eli Steinbauer (attacker), Dylan Strankowski (midfielder) and Luciano Olla (defender) all received honorable mentions.
Fellenz led the conference with 17 goals and 39 points, while finishing with five assists. Johnson had 24 points (9 goals, 6 assists), while Curtin had 87 saves and allowed only 19 goals on the year.
The Indians finished the season 10-93 overall after falling 9-0 to Plymouth in a regional final.