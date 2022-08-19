KEWASKUM — Two streaks were on the line in Kewaskum Thursday night as the 2022 prep football season got underway when the Indians hosted West Bend West.
And it was the more positive of the two streaks that was able to continue this night.
When Kewaskum quarterback Ryan Cook hit running back Dylan Soyk for 12 yards and the clinching first down with 36 seconds left and the Indians desperately holding onto a 14-8 lead, one thing became certain: The Indians were going to be able to run their streak of consecutive season-opening victories to 18.
“It was an ugly game, both teams made lots of mistakes,” said Kewaskum coach Steve Tennies, “But both teams were playing a lot of young guys. The defenses, especially ours, was lights out tonight.
“We could have felt sorry for ourselves, but we didn’t.”
On the opposite side of the field, the feeling was also positive despite the outcome, because West, which entered the game with a 36-game losing streak, had competed to the final whistle with a chance at victory.
Something that has not happened very often for the Spartans since their last win back in 2017.
“This is not a step back, but a step forward,” said first-year coach Taylor Ripplinger. “We were very close tonight and we’ve come a long ways in a year. The seniors led us tonight and we fought tooth and nail.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
All the scoring in this game came in the first half, as on Kewaskum’s penalty-filled second drive, Cook hit a wide-open Bailey Ralph for a 23-yard TD with 3:37 left in the half for a 6-0 lead.
A series later, West botched a punt attempt from its own end zone and that resulted in a Kewaskum safety and an 8-0 Indians advantage.
Kewaskum turned around and botched a punt of its own giving West the ball at the Indians 33, but they were turned away on downs.
Two series later, Kewaskum took advantage of a short field at the West 47 as big senior fullback Dillan Steger rumbled in from 16 yards for a 14-0 advantage with 2:01 left in the half. Steger finished with 129 yards rushing on 16 carries.
In the past, West might have folded in this situation, but this time the Spartans did not, going 68 yards in nine plays and scoring on the last play of the half when tight end Nolan Wulf gathered in a tipped Brendyn Grass pass from seven yards out and the score with just one second left.
Then moments later, the kick attempt was botched by a bad snap, but Grass had the smarts to pick up the ball and hit running back McCain Goodman in the endzone for the two-point conversion to make it 14-8 at the break.
The game turned for good early in the fourth quarter as West ground out close to a 10-minute drive that spanned two periods and got to the Kewaskum eight, but two penalties backed them up and on a fourth-and-10 from the 12, a Grass scramble came up three yards short of the first down.
Kewaskum ate up six-plus minutes of its own on the next drive and then forced West to a turnover on downs with just 2:16 left. The Cook to Soyk connection on the next series earned the Indians a first down at the West eight and a kneel-down by Cook then finished off the victory.
Kewaskum outgained West 233-169 as the Spartans were led by running back Pierce Crumer, who rushed for 92 yards on 24 carries.
Ripplinger put the game in perspective to his troops afterward.
“It was fun to be in a nail-biter, wasn’t it?” he said. “Next time we’re going to win it.”
Meanwhile, Kewaskum will look to get better.
“It’s always good to win the opener,” Steger said. “It was a bit of a grind, but we put our heads down and just kept going.”
“We really could have hung our heads at the end of the first half,” Tennies said. “But we rallied, and we played shutdown defense in the second half.”