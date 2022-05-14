SLINGER — For a game that was physical and a little loud at times, there was an awful lot of camaraderie and socializing between the fans and players of the Kewaskum and Slinger girls soccer teams Friday night, after the visiting Indians recorded an impressive 6-2 nonconference victory over the Owls.
So much so, that even with rain just a few miles away, the stadium lights needed to be turned off for everyone to finally get the message and head home.
“We were actually excited to play this game,” said Kewaskum junior forward Natalie Newman, who dominated the game with four goals and an assist. “I used to play with some of these girls from Slinger.
“It was all positive in the end. In fact, we were talking about getting ice cream afterwards.”
The win was the 10th in 11 games for the eighth ranked in D3 poll Indians and improved them to 12-2-1 overall. They have not lost since a 2-0 decision to Germantown back on April 19. The victory came just a day after a wild 4-3 East Central Conference victory for Kewaskum over Winneconne.
Meanwhile, the Owls, who had entered the game having won three of their last four contests, fell to 4-7 overall.
The game was physical throughout with the Indian coaching staff repeatedly asking for the officials to watch for high elbows.
It reached a crescendo early in the second half when a yellow card was issued on a Kewaskum player. An animated but civil conversation began with the head referee and the three-man Kewaskum coaching staff. In short order, a red card was issued and Indians’ head coach Luke Piwoni was ejected on a red card.
After the game, Piwoni, who appeared not to be very active in the conversation, explained that he was just interested in the safety of his players. “It was a strange situation,” was all he wanted to say about the ejection. “I was really pleased with how we responded, especially playing back-to-backs like that on hot days. A good start helped.”
At the time of the ejection, the Indians were well in control of the game at 4-2 and would cruise to the victory, largely behind the efforts of Newman. Newman has a pair of full-ride scholarship offers from Northern Michigan and Southern Indiana, along with having several other schools showing great interest.
She used her terrific speed to frequently get ahead of the Owls’ defense and her strong left leg to finish plays decisively.
Newman’s first goal put the Indians ahead at the 7:55 mark. It was a hard shot to the upper left of the net and she got help from senior Tierney Herman.
Slinger fought back quickly and tied the game at the 11:27 mark, as off a deflection off a throw in, senior Elise Gillen hammered a shot into the left corner.
But then Newman really showed off her talent and put Kewaskum up for good when she pivoted past a defender on the far-left side and rocketed a shot to the lower right front corner of the net from 30 yards out at 18:27 for a 2-1 advantage.
“All my shots are left-footed,” she said simply.
Senior Emma Rinzel was credited with the first of her three assists on the play.
The lead went to 3-1 with less than three minutes left in the half as Newman took a great pass from senior Lydia Steinbauer and knocked it in at the right post from point-blank range to make it 3-1.
Before the ejection issue, the second half had begun with a bang for a different reason as Gillen brought Slinger back to within 3-2 with a long, looping shot from the left side at the 43:35 mark. The assist went to senior Ellah Olson.
But Newman would not let that stand for long, as again she hammered a shot from the left side to the far-right post as the lead improved to 4-2 at 45:32. Rinzel again earned the assist.
Slinger had a hard time cutting into the deficit as the Indians controlled possession the rest of the way. Both sophomore Amelia Vetter (assist to Rinzel) and junior Molly Freund (Newman assist) added insurance goals for the Indians. Owls’ coach Theo Peters was unavailable for comment after the game.
Piwoni, whose team is looking to earn its first WIAA state tournament berth later this spring, said having someone like Newman, who leads the team in both goals (18) and assists (19), makes life easier for everyone else in a Kewaskum uniform.
“She’s very instinctive and has that great natural speed,” he said, “and she really does have the leg (to finish). She’s also good at changing things up. She can set defenders up and then just accelerate past them.”
Newman, who has played since she was nine years old and who competes for the high-level North Shore club team out of Cedarburg in the offseason, said she knows she has to be creative with the constant double and triple-teams.
“I love it,” she said of the attention. “It helps me get my teammates involved. We have a great team, with very high goals.
“We’re really hoping to get to state.”