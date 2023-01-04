SLINGER — Kewaskum’s opening run was its biggest, but it saved its best for last as the Indians’ boys basketball team defeated Slinger 57-47 in an overtime nonconference victory Tuesday.
Kewaskum (6-5 overall) scored the game’s first 12 points and the Owls (2-7) didn’t score for almost six minutes. In crunch time, the Indians were almost flawless and outscored the Owls 15-5 in the four-minute extra session.
“I was happy with our guys and their grit tonight,” Kewaskum coach Don Gruber said. “We had a good run, then Slinger pushed. That’s just good basketball all the way around there.”
After Kewaskum’s initial run, Slinger went on a 16-4 run to tie the game at 16-16. Kewaskum answered the call with three straight triples — two by senior Ryan Cook and one by sophomore Landon Daniel.
The Owls took their first lead of the game at 32-31 when freshman Brett Palm converted a three-point play with 11:30 left in regulation. It was a one-possession game the rest of regulation with six lead changes and two ties.
Kewaskum was thankful to get the final tie with zeros on the clock. Slinger junior Arik Loomans made two bonus free throws with 18 seconds left to give the Owls a 42-39 lead. Kewaskum used its final timeout with 15 seconds left. Slinger had a way to disrupt the play Kewaskum drew up as it had a few fouls to give. Slinger was able to get a quick foul that made the Indians take the ball out of bounds on the side near mid-court.
“We had fouls to give and we were trying to use the fouls to give to make them side out again,” Slinger coach Alex Levine said. “But we didn’t execute that and they made us pay.”
Without any timeouts, Gruber went to the well with a familiar side out-of-bounds play.
“Usually the inbounder is the most dangerous on that,” Gruber said. “I knew they wanted to get after (senior) Antoine (Coleman-Thull) and I wanted Antoine to catch the ball for a second and kick it back to Ryan. He stepped out, turned and threw it to him.”
And Cook didn’t shy from the spotlight. He got maybe the only open look from 3 the entire game and buried it from the right wing with 6 seconds left.
“Their guy was still standing on the block when I got it, so I gotta shoot it when you are wide open,” Cook said. “I just didn’t want to lose. I gotta put it in.”
It was Cook’s third and final made 3 of the game as he finished with a team-high 17 points.
The overtime period was all Kewaskum. Daniel made a tough layup to open the scoring for the Indians in OT. He made two free throws and junior Elliot Kemp put in a basket to go up six points. After that, Kewaskum finished the game making its final eight free-throw attempts to keep Slinger at bay.
“Free throws. We made some,” Gruber said. “The last game we were 9 out of 22 and two games ago we shot 2% from the 3-ball line, 1-for-36. But we were shooting 50% (from 3) previously, so that’s high school sports.”
Kewaskum was 11-for-13 from the charity stripe for the game.
Despite the close game with the theatrics at the end, the two teams play extremely different styles of basketball. Kewaskum played a zone defense and worked the ball around methodically. Slinger tried to speed up the Indians with a full-court man defense with the occasional trap near half-court. Kewaskum did a good job of slowing the game down and not forcing the issue.
“We are a young team and we can learn on a nightly basis,” Levine said. “The guys did a good job of putting themselves in the position to win. We played with good energy and effort, we just have to finish the basketball game at the end. That’s something we will gain with experience.”
Coleman-Thull also scored in double figures for Kewaskum with 15 points, including 5 of 6 on free throws in overtime, while Daniel and sophomore Zachary Behn each added 10 more. Junior Ryan McLaughlin scored a teamhigh 17 points for Slinger with 10 in the second half and OT. Senior Andrew Beers tacked on 12 more points and Loomans scored 10 for Slinger.