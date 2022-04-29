WEST BEND – With a challenging schedule behind it and an underrated opponent in front of it, there was no way the Hartford girls soccer team was going to take a victory over the West Bend co-op for granted Thursday night.
And the Orioles didn’t, as senior Kailyn Knudson registered her second hat trick in the last few weeks and added an assist for good measure as Hartford registered a 5-1 North Shore Conference win on a cold night in West Bend.
Hartford coach Benjamin Morales, whose team improved to 3-5 on the season, made sure the Orioles took West Bend seriously. The West and East programs had struggled in recent years before combining this season and have been surprisingly competitive in turning in a 4-2 record so far.
“We had noticed that they had beat Slinger (2-0) so we were coming in with a lot of respect,” Morales said. “We looked at the scouting reports and we knew they were a much better team than they had been.
“No way we were going to underestimate them.”
And with Knudson up front directing a dominant offense which kept the ball in the West Bend end most of the night, that was never going to happen. Knudson is going to NCAA DII Benedictine University in Illinois and is a double sport athlete in soccer and basketball.
The victory Thursday night was a bit of relief for the Orioles, Knudson said.
“The losses have been tough,” she said. “But we’ve stuck together as a team and really grown together. We’ve had some trouble connecting passes and making the offense work lately, but some good practices helped us get better.
“Helped us connect as a team.”
West Bend coach Chris Susnik said it was a tough loss, but a good learning experience for the co-op. The team was coming off a non-conference win over Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday.
“The first touch let us down tonight,” he said. “And as a result we were chasing a lot. But those are simple mistakes and fixes that we can make.”
Hartford controlled the tempo from the start and finally cashed in when junior Madeline Dorsey slid a shot into the left side of the West Bend net at the 21st minute mark.
Knudson padded that lead just over a minute later with her first goal when she curled in a hard quick shot to the left side at the 23rd minute mark to make it 2-0.
The Orioles stayed relentless with the pressure over the next 10 minutes and a pretty give-and-go play on the right side of the West Bend net resulted in a 3-nil lead for Hartford at the 34th minute mark as sophomore Addison Hagen scored with an assist from Knudson.
And Hartford was not done in the first half, as in the final 30 seconds of the session, overwhelming pressure in front of the West Bend goal resulted in a hand ball. Knudson pounded the resulting penalty kick into the right side of the goal for a 4-0 lead at the break.
West Bend stiffened its back a bit in the second half and made things harder on Hartford. That defensive intensity showed in the 56th minute, as senior Makayla Trahan took advantage of a Hartford turnover deep in their own end and one-timed the ball into the goal to cut the deficit to 4-1.
But shortly thereafter, Hartford restored order, as they moved the ball permanently into the West Bend end, resulting in numerous good opportunities and several corner kicks.
And to no one’s surprise, it was Knudson who notched the final score at the 70th minute mark as she snapped a high hard into the upper left corner of the net to complete her hat trick.
“Kailyn is a very talented player and a great leader,” Morales said. “She really makes our offense go.”
As for West Bend, Susnik felt that freshman keeper Sophia Stoltz, who struggled a bit in the first half, played much better in the second session under intense pressure.
“She rebounded well,” Susnik said. “And really competed after letting up a couple of soft goals in that first half. Overall, we’re still doing well and our confidence is still growing. All we need to be is a little healthier. Just get past some bumps and bruises as we get ready for the second half of the season.”
Hartford, which will visit Oconomowoc in a non-conference game Friday night, will try to build on this momentum, Morales said.
“This was a great team effort,” he said. “We’ve been working hard on developing our attack and working together as a team. Momentum and improvement have been two important areas of focus for us.”