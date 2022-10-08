WEST BEND — It’s been awhile since West Bend East has had a football season like this.
And so Friday night, along with the festivities for the joint East-West homecoming and the annual Hall of Fame ceremonies there was also a football game and the Suns were able to celebrate that too.
They got 238 yards rushing and a touchdown from senior back Colton Kress as they overwhelmed their rivals West, 47-6.
The victory improved this bestin- decades season for East to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the North Shore Conference, guaranteeing the Suns no worse than a share for second in the NSC.
And as the traditional homecoming fireworks were going off after the game, Kress and East coach Jeff Rondorf happily took in the moment.
“I think we were picked to be like seventh of eight in the conference (preseason) and we haven’t been close to a conference title in 30 years, so this is just amazing,” said Kress, “and every win like this will only help us in the (WIAA) playoffs.”
Rondorf felt that there was potential at the end of last season. “We took a look at ourselves and what we had back, and I thought we’d be good enough to compete (for a league title),” he said. “We weren’t completely sure we would be there in week eight, but the guys stepped it up and haven’t missed a beat.”
The Suns will close their regular season next Friday, Oct. 14 at Slinger (4-2, 6-2), which lost a heartbreaker, 28-21, to its rival Hartford Friday. The win clinched at least a share of the league title for the Orioles.
In order for East to earn a share of the league crown, it will need to beat Slinger and then Hartford (60, 7-1) will need to lose to Nicolet.
“Even if we don’t get a conference title, we’ve come such a long way this way,” said Rondorf.
Meanwhile, for West, the season is coming to a close with a spate of injuries and challenging opponents as the Spartans fell to 1-5 and 2-6, respectively.
“We’re a bit beaten up and bruised,” Coach Taylor Ripplinger said, “but the kids have still come out fighting. They’re all playing through injuries and it isn’t easy, but we give the kids a lot of credit. We’ve gone through playoff-level teams left and right (including Hartford last week and Homestead next week to close out the season).
“We’re trying to bend and not break, but we’ve been bending pretty hard lately.”
And the big and talented East offensive line did not provide West with any relief Friday night as the Suns won their fifth game in a row against West and eighth in the last nine years.
The Suns scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half en route to a 33-6 lead as they 363 yards in the first 24 minutes.
Kress gained all but three of his yards in that session as he broke off runs of 16, 70, 13, 30, 35, 22 and 14 yards. He gave all credit to the East line, which has no one smaller than 215 pounds and which features mammoth tackles Steven Henry (6-4, 285) and Owen Porter (6-3, 285).
“All thanks to the O-line,” he said. “They work hard, they do their jobs in practice and we just get to enjoy the benefits.”
Kress got East’s first TD, on a one yard run at the 5:02 mark of the first quarter for a 6-0 Suns’ lead.
Ironically, it would be his only score of the night. That was followed in quick succession by quarterback Peyton Fountain hitting end Ryan Blank with a 31-yard TD strike, Cutler Schmidt running in from three yards out, Fountain finding Schmidt wide open in the flat for 26 yards and a score and Schmidt dashing in from 15 yards out.
That final score of the first half made it 33-0 Suns with just 19 seconds to go.
But taking advantage of two East unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, the Spartans took over on the Suns 41 and got their major highlight of the night, as quarterback Brendyn Grass hit end Kade Rossebo on a TD pass on the penultimate play of the half to make it 33-6.
Early in the second half, East was able to put the running clock in order as it scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter. Fountain hit Nate King with a 58-yard TD pass and then Owen Carlson took a direct snap and scooted 70 yards along the left sideline to make it 47-6 with 3:26 left in the third.
Carlson took three such direct snaps and gained 98 total yards out of them. Meanwhile, Fountain hit five of nine passes for 133 yards and three scores.
West did have something to celebrate this weekend, as the Spartans junior varsity beat the Suns JV, 20-0, to remain unbeaten at 8-0. Ripplinger said the group provides hope for the future.
“It’s going to take some time (to develop a winning culture),” said Ripplinger, “but the freshmen and JVgroups are strong. We’re seeing progress.”
Meanwhile, East is fully enjoying its current progress.
“We’re very happy with where we are,” said Rondorf. “We came out with a lot of intensity tonight.”
“We’re just focusing on doing the best we can every time out,” added Kress. “We work hard in practice to get better everyday and let our play do the talking.”