Parrent dominates against Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS — Thanks to a two-hitter by right-handed pitcher Matt Parrent, visiting West Bend blanked Menomonee Falls, 20. Parrent struck out seven. Drew Schreihart took the loss.
Brandon Niedfeldt had both RBIs for the Spirits.
Sussex, Vargas roll past Pewaukee
JJ Vargas and the Sussex Cardinals stole the show Sunday in the Land O’ Lakes baseball league.
Playing at Pewaukee, the first place Cardinals got a monster game from Vargas and rolled past the Muskies in a Lake Country Division game, 17-5. Sussex improved to 8-0 in the division and 15-1 overall, tying them with Waterford for the best overall record in the 21-team league.
Sussex put away the game by scoring four runs in the seventh inning and four more in the eighth. Tim Saskowski was the winning pitcher and Carl Renz took the loss.
Vargas put on one of the best offensive performances in league history. He finished the day by going 5-for-6 with eight RBIs. He had four doubles and a home run in the game.
Colton Martell, Seth Kroenke and Cobey Alderden added two hits each to that total.
Logan Schill and Payton Frehner had three hits each for Pewaukee and Trent Borgardt and Logan Libby had two hits each.
Pewaukee also downed Burlington, 6-2. Quinn Berglin was the winning pitcher.
Schill, Frehner, Borgardt and Renz had two hits each for the Muskies.
Blue Sox win two
The Brookfield Blue Sox won two games last weekend.
The Blue Sox edged Rome on Saturday,5-3. Andy Stekiel was the winning pitcher.
Adam Hill drove in two runs for the winners and Maxwell Hennemann and Gabe Zielinski also drove in runs.
Brookfield nipped host Dousman 6-5. Parker Thompson was the winning pitcher and Hunter Martin suffered the loss.
Thomas Ward homered for the Blue Sox, had two hits and two RBIs. Hennemann, Tyler Meyer and Dillon Rosado added two hits each to that total.
Eric Hughes and Denver Hughes had two hits apiece for Dousman.
Hartland edges Merton
Host Hartland got out-hit 14-11 by Merton but found a way to win, 4-3. Winning pitcher Jake Klekamp got the win in relief and did not allow a run in the final five innings. Luke Schraufnagel took the loss.
Travis Koeppen led the winners with three hits. Ryan Hubley, John Rinelli and Matthew Hanke had two hits each.
Schraufnagel led Merton with three hits and Evan Nyhouse, Robert Tilot, Jacob Johnson and Josh Geiger had two hits each.
Monches stops Stone Bank
Host Monches led 6-0 after two innings and downed Stone Bank, 9-3. Matt Schubert was the winning pitcher and Ben Tietyen took the loss.
Schubert had three hits and four RBIs for Monches. Jonathan Dominguez and James Heinritz added two hits each.
Caeden Treske led the Generals with two RBIs.
Oconomowoc wins big
Host Oconomowoc whipped Rome, 11-1. The winners out-hit Rome, 16-2. Max Huseboe was the winning pitcher. Sean Meyer had a big day at the plate for the Five O’s, collecting four hits and four RBIs.
Michael Zordani chipped in with three hits and two runs batted in and Tristan Ott had two hits and two RBIs. Mauricio Villegas had two hits and four runs batted in and Karson Rupnow and Alec Esenther added two hits each.
Brookfield Bulldogs romp past Beavers
The host Brookfield Bulldogs blanked the Milwaukee Beavers, 10-0. The winners had 15 hits. Carter Tower was the winning pitcher.
Brady Burrill and Parker Sniatynski had three hits and two RBIs apiece. TJ Roberts added two hits for the winners and Nate DeYoung drove in three runs.
Genesee stops East Troy
Visiting Genesee outslugged East Troy, 11-7. James Smith was the winning pitcher. Matt Bauer had four hits for Genesee and Arron Buck had four hits and two RBIs. Justin Baker added three hits for the winners.
Division records
Sussex leads the Lake Country Division at 8-0 They are followed by Monches at 6-2, Stone Bank 3-5, Pewaukeee 3-5, Hartland 3-5 and Merton 1-7.
In the Metro Division West Bend is tops at 5-2 followed by the Brookfield Bulldogs at 4-2, Menomonee Falls 4-3, Brookfield Blue Sox 1-4 and Milwaukee Beavers 1-4.
Oconomowoc leads the Kettle Moraine Division at 5-2. They are followed by Rome at 4-2, Dousman 3-3, Genesee 2-4 and East Troy 2-5.
Waterford leads the Borderline Division at 5-1. They are followed by Kenosha at 5-2, Milwaukee Heavy Hitters 4-3, Burlington 1-4 and Racine 0-5.