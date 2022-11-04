WEST BEND — It’s safe to say that this year has been one of the better seasons in recent history for West Bend East football. The Suns are 92 overall, finished in a tie for second in the North Shore Conference at 5-2, and they are two wins away from reaching the state final — a feat never before achieved by East.
But tonight the Suns will face what will likely prove to be the biggest obstacle standing between them and Camp Randall Stadium, and that’s top-ranked Monroe.
Here’s the breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup:
DOMINANT MONROE
Monroe has yet to lose a game this season, as it has gone 22-2 dating back to last year. While winning the Rock Valley Conference, Monroe held opponents scoreless in six of its nine regular season matchups.
The Cheesemakers reached tonight’s state quarterfinal matchup by knocking off reigning Division 3 state champion Pewaukee 22-21 last week at home. It was just the second time all season Monroe has allowed 20 or more points, and it was the first time that its margin of victory was by less than 25 points.
AIR MAIL
East quarterback Peyton Fountain has thrown for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns this season, according to wissports. com, completing 72 of 145 attempts with six interceptions.
For the Cheesemakers, George Brukwicki has been the main man under center, but with a run-heavy offense, Brukwicki has passed for just 412 yards and five touchdowns while completing 19 of 23 attempts with one interception.
The Suns’ pass defense has been one of the better units in the state this season, allowing 85.8 yards per game while pulling down 14 interceptions — tied for 30th in the state.
Meanwhile, Monroe has allowed 100.4 yards per game through the air this season, although they’re not far from East in interceptions as the Cheesemakers have 12 as a unit this season.
GROUND AND POUND
What will make or break this matchup is how the Suns can handle the Cheesemakers’ running game. Monroe has been nothing short of dominant on the ground this season, accumulating 4,394 yards and 67 touchdowns — both of which lead the state by a wide margin — and average 399.5 rushing yards per game.
Monroe has eight players that have rushed for over 100 yards this season, and not one but two 1,000-yard rushers — Keatin Sweeney (1,196) and Alex Hernandex (1,244). Sweeney has scored 22 touchdowns this season to lead the team, followed by Hernandez with 13 and Kaden Kuester, who has scored 12 touchdowns while rushing for 618 yards.
East has held its own on run defense this year, allowing 148.2 yards per game on the ground and surrendering 16 touchdowns. The Suns have also managed to limit their opponents to 4.9 yards per carry.
And while they aren’t near the level of the Cheesemakers in run offense, the Suns have still put together a solid year on the ground, averaging 239 yards per game with 35 touchdowns. East’s average of 6.9 yards per carry also ranks among the top-50 teams in the state.
Leading the ground attack for the Suns is their own 1,000-yard rusher Colton Kress, who is averaging 7.1 yards per carry while running for 1,488 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kress has formed a 1-2 punch in the running game with Cutler Schmidt, who has run for 567 yards and eight touchdowns and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
BOTTOM LINE
In order for East to advance to the semifinals, it’s going to come down to its ability to slow down the Cheesemakers’ running game. And despite the gaudy numbers from Monroe, it’s very possible the Suns could keep the game close.
In last week’s win over Pewaukee, the Monroe running game was limited to 234 yards — just over half of what it was averaging per game this year. Hernandez was limited to 85 yards rushing, while Sweeney only managed 46. Now that proved to be just enough to win and advance, but it shows that the Cheesemakers can be slowed down on the ground, and when that happens it can put their opponents back in the game.
If East’s defense stands strong, it will be a close game and the Suns have a shot at moving on. But if Monroe runs wild early, that will likely spell the end of the road for East.