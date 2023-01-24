BROOKFIELD — Andrew Wojcik grew up 10 minutes from Brookfield Central High School.
When Wojcik was a young boy, he watched Luke Homan star for the Lancers. Later, Wojcik played for Brookfield Central himself.
So when Wojcik — now the boys basketball coach at West Bend East — returned to his alma mater for the 15th annual Luke Homan Basketball Showcase Saturday afternoon, it was an incredibly special day.
“This day means a lot to me,” Wojcik said. “I grew up watching Luke. I grew up watching all those dudes. He kind of made me want to be a varsity basketball player and that’s what was such a big deal here at Central.
“So watching him and now the fact that I get to coach here, it’s really special. It’s a special day.”
It became even more special when Wojcik’s Suns rallied from a 4-point halftime deficit, played sensational second half defense and toppled Lake Country Lutheran, 5847. East’s dynamic duo of senior guard Severin Hilt (22 points) and senior forward Calvin Buss (21 points) led the way, combining to score 74.1% of the Suns’ points.
Lake Country Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 3 state champions, got 16 points from junior forward Samuel Hans.
East improved to 7-7, while the Lightning dropped to 4-6.
“We all knew the back story of Luke Homan,” said Hilt, a four year varsity player who had lost in each of his three previous trips to the Showcase. “I’ve been here four years and we always blew it at the end. But this one wasn’t getting away. So it was nice … and really nice to win for coach because we knew how much it meant to him.”
Homan, one of the top players in Brookfield Central history, was the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year and an all-state performer as a senior in 2003.
Homan began his collegiate career at UW-Milwaukee, then transferred to UW-La Crosse. During the first semester of his senior year, though, Homan went missing on a Friday night. His body was found in the Mississippi River three days later and his death was ruled a drowning.
Homan’s parents — Jerry and Patti Homan — have been at the heart of this Showcase since its inception in 2009. On Saturday, Homan’s No. 32 jersey hung on the west wall of Brookfield Central’s gym. And during a jam-packed day of basketball that featured 16 games in two gymnasiums, coaches and players had the opportunity to remember Homan and how winning and losing can be secondary at times.
“Days like this can be special,” Lake Country Lutheran coach Mark Newman said. “Because we’re actually trying to learn all sorts of things about life through the lens of a game.”
That was the message Wojcik relayed to his Suns.
“Woj told us how much this means to him,” Buss said. “And we talked about it in our huddles and stuff, not to play for ourselves, but to play for each other. So it was a really important day for us and it was really nice to see everyone buy into that.”
East made sure its day was a festive one after it played a terrific second half and pulled away from a young and improving Lightning squad.
LCL, which played without second- leading scorer Alex Low, used a 10-2 run to close the first half and grab a 28-24 lead at the break. Hans had five points during that burst and sophomore Jackson Menzel banked in an 18-footer as the first half horn sounded as the Lightning took their biggest lead of the night.
“We’re a really young team,” said Newman, whose team graduated all five starters from last year’s state title team. “So they’re learning, they're growing, they’re getting better.
“They get compared to last year’s team all the time, which is tough. They hear all this stuff … and that’s not really fair. But it’s all a process. They’re fantastic kids, they bust their can and they give you their best.”
In the second half, though, East’s best was better than LCL’s.
Hilt had 12 points and five rebounds after intermission. And the ultra-athletic Buss, who battled foul trouble and a bloody nose in the first half, had 11 second half points.
“These two are irreplaceable as far as just the confidence they give everyone else,” Wojcik said of his two senior stars. “Without ‘em we’re not the same team at all. I just think that everyone feeds off of them.”
East also fed off of its defense, which held LCL to 28.1% shooting (6-of-21) in the second half. The Suns made a key halftime adjustment where they began switching screens, which cut down on the open looks the Lightning were getting.
“I liked that our team came together.,” Buss said. “We never really practice our switching, so for our team to come in and buy in and talk through everything and make sure we knew what we were on pace for, that was big. Just the team coming together as a whole was really good to see.”
East was clinging to a 38-35 lead midway through the second half when Hilt and Buss did all of the scoring during a 10-4 run that gave the Suns a 48-39 lead with 4:40 remaining.
The sharp-shooting Hilt had a nifty left-handed layup during that stretch and drained a right corner 3-pointer. Then Buss capped the rally when he stole the ball from Hans, raced the other way, took off from about 10-feet out and threw down a monster, two-handed jam.
“When he took off where he took off from, I got a little nervous,” Wojcik said. “I think he got a little too excited. But when he put that thing down, it brought us so much energy man. And from the bench, when the bench gets going, that seeps into everything we do. So that was huge.”
While many spectators were astonished watching Buss soar through the air, East’s players and coaches weren’t surprised.
“He can get up,” East assistant coach Steve Zingsheim said of Buss.
“I see him every day, so I thought he might take off from even farther,” Hilt said with a chuckle. “I thought it might be a free throw line dunk.”
The Lightning pulled within 48-43 with 90 seconds left. But the Suns made 10-of-12 free throws down the stretch and notched an exciting — and important — win on a day that was bigger than just basketball.
“We talk about being a basketball family all the time,” Wojcik said. “And for something like (Homan’s death) to happen in my community, and I can kind of bring it to these dudes, get them to rally around each other and make them realize that this will be something that you will remember when you’re far removed from high school. So I think that’s why we came out with so much fight and energy. It was a cool day.”