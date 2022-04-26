WEST BEND — At first, it was Mother Nature making it rain. Then, it was the Homestead offense.
The Homestead fast-pitch softball team initially traveled to West Bend East for a North Shore Conference game April 7, but made it through just two batters as spring weather became an issue and brought the action to a halt.
The clubs returned to the diamond Saturday afternoon to resume the game in the top of the first with the Highlanders already holding a 1-0 lead. The visitors plated two more runs by the end of that frame, then played a game of home run derby in later innings to go on to a 15-1 victory in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
“Right from the beginning,” Homestead head coach Emily Laufer said about a pregame message that led to an offensive onslaught. “Our whole warmup (message) was that we were up one and had it going.
“It’s nice that we jumped on it early and kept on going.”
Sofia Samuel got things started with a run-scoring single once play resumed. Trinity Otto reached on a fielder’s choice after that and would eventually come around to score later in the inning on a ground out by Bella Magee.
Homestead left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Jenna Burd made sure she would not be stranded in the third when she launched a high drive to center field. Fortunately, it did not bring rain, but the fly ball may have been helped by a windy afternoon on its way over the center field fence for a solo home run.
That was the only tally for the Highlanders in the third inning, giving the visitors a 4-0 lead. The Suns would answer that in the bottom of the frame, plating an unearned run without the benefit of a hit against Jenna Segebrecht, who went the distance to earn the win. The left-hander gave up just one run and one hit while striking out six in five innings.
Homestead broke things open in the fourth. Amaya Tucker and Karlee Braun got the rally started with singles to start the inning. Maddy Konya bunted both runners up a base, then Samuel drew a walk to load the bases. Trinity Otto then cleared the bags with a three-run rocket to center. The East outfielder did not get a great read on the ball and it was past her by the time she could put her glove up in an attempt to stop the hard-hit liner sent over her head.
“That ball was on a rope,” Laufer said. “There’s no stopping that.”
There was also no stopping Burd, who followed with a no-doubt two-run homer.
“The first one was probably like 200 feet up in the air. It was a moon shot. That second one was definitely gone,” Laufer said, comparing the two round-tippers hit by the Homestead catcher. “It was good.”
The coach added that the sophomore does not routinely send the ball soaring over the fence, but it is clear she has the ability to touch them all when she gets a hold of a pitch.
“This is a little bit out of the norm, but she’s got the power for it,” Laufer said. “We really try to just focus on base hits, gap shots.”
Bella Magee followed Burd’s lead and launched a deep drive to left that easily cleared the fence, making it 10-1.
Laufer was pleased to see the third baseman show off her power, but said the senior is trying to develop her approach to use the whole field — when she isn’t driving the ball well beyond the fence.
“We’re working with Bella to work on patience,” the coach said. “She likes to see the ball really early, so we’re trying to get her to see it a little bit deeper so that we can shoot more up the middle instead of to the left side.”
Homestead was not content with just one big inning. The Highlanders put up five more in the fifth.
Tucker drew a walk to start a five-run rally and Braun reached on an error to set the table. Konya then drove both runners in with a single to right.
The visitors then went back to the long ball.
Samuel socked a two-run shot to make it 14-1, then Otto crushed a ball to center to account for the final run of the game.
“It’s a confidence builder and it’s what we needed after the last two games,” Laufer said about the Highlanders putting on their hitting shoes against the Suns after losses to West Bend West (9-6 on Tuesday) and Hartford (7-3 on Thursday). “I’m pretty proud of them.”
With the victory, the Highlanders improved to 4-2 overall and in league play. Up next, Homestead will play today at Cedarburg. First pitch at Wilterdink Field is set for 4:30 p.m.