Trey Luehring is a soft-spoken senior guard for the Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys basketball team, who’d rather let his hoops do the talking for him.
And his shooting did a lot of talking for the Chargers Tuesday night, as the East Central Conference champion Chargers fell behind 20-11 to 2-20 Sheboygan Falls in a WIAA D3 regional quarterfinal game at Lutheran.
But Luehring did not let his team falter, scoring 24 of his school single game record 37 points in the first half, including five 3-pointers, as the Chargers stormed back to take a 41-34 halftime lead before cruising to a 77-54 victory.
Luehring, who was the eighth man for the Chargers last season, worked hard to make himself better, said Charger coach Joshua Lindner.
“He just improved in every way possible,” said Lindner. “He was our eighth-man last year but you can really see all the work he put in.”
Luehring was cheered heartily by the student section at the 3:31 mark when his lay-up broke the old single mark record of 35 points set by recent Charger star Jacob Stoltz, who is enjoying a fine career at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Lindner then pulled all the starters at that point, as Lutheran had a 77-51 advantage.
“I took a lot of shots this summer, put in work to make myself stronger and played some AAU ball too,” said Luehring. “Anything I could do to make myself better. I had a lot of confidence tonight.”
With the win, the Chargers, the fifth seed in their half of the Oconto Falls sectional bracket, will advance to regional semifinal on Friday, March 2 and fourth seeded Kiel (20-4), the runner- up in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.
And if the Chargers win that game, they will advance to a regional final, likely at 23-1 and second-ranked in state D3 polls Brillion on Saturday, March 3.
Lutheran fell to Brillion in a highly competitive game at the WBY Basketball Shootout at Concordia in late December, where the Chargers were as close as four in the second half before falling by 12.
“I like the way we’re playing,” said Lindner, “but we have to get there (to the rematch) first.”
And just getting to Kiel was a little in doubt for a time Tuesday night against Falls. The Falcons hit four 3pointers in the first 5:30 of the contest in taking a 14-9 lead. After Charger senior guard Matt Thistle hit a layup to cut the deficit to three, Falls went on a 6-0 run to stretch their advantage to 20-11 with 8:49 left in the first half.
Lutheran then started picking up its defense full court to challenge the Falcon guards, and it paid off as it went on a 7-0 run, including five points by Luehring to cut the deficit to 20-18 with 6:59 to go.
Then the rest of the half became a long-range shooting contest, as the Chargers and the Falcons traded a total of six consecutive 3pointers in short order, an outburst that had the large Lutheran crowd cheering. When the run ended with a triple from Falcons’ senior guard Ethan Verhulst, Falls was still up 31-27 with 4:08 to go.
Luehring had two of the three Lutheran trifectas in the exchange.
But following that entertaining long-range bombardment, the Falcons, who came into the game averaging only 42 points a game, went cold, while the Chargers were just warming up.
A 14-0 Lutheran run ensued, including a 3-pointer from Thistle at the 3:42 mark that put Chargers up for good at 32-31. Thistle followed that up with another triple and then Luehring extended the lead to 41-31 with 2:29 remaining in the half with two 3s of his own.
“Falls shot very well in the first half,” said Lindner, “but then we turned up our defensive intensity.”
All told, the two teams combined for an amazing 16 3-pointers in the first half.
But Lutheran would take control in the second half.
A basket from Falls’ senior guard Jack Netzel cut the Charger lead to 41-36 early in the second half, but then Lutheran put the game away with a 13-0 run that saw junior guard Garrett Murphy score seven points, including an old-fashioned three-point play.
It was 54-36 with 12:13 to go and the Falcons would never get within 13 after that point.
All that remained was Luehring’s chase for Stoltz’s record.
After his big first half, Luehring didn’t score his first second half hoop until the 9:19 mark. A few moments later, he went on to score 11 straight points for the Chargers, including a rainbow, ceiling scraping triple that had the crowd roaring.
That shot came just before his record-setting lay-up.
“It was very nice to get the record,” said Luehring, Falls was led by Verhulst and senior guard Dane Nikolai with 13 points apiece, while for the Chargers, Murphy helped out Luehring with 17 points as Thistle added 10.
Now its on to the next step in Lutheran’s challenging WIAA tourney road. The Chargers have played a difficult schedule in order to prepare for it.
“It’s helped us prepare for the post-season,” said Luehring of the schedule. “I think we’re playing well now.”
Lindner was encouraged by the Chargers strong second half response Tuesday night and hopes it carries over into Friday.
“I really liked how we shot the ball tonight,” he said. “I would have liked to have seen us get inside a little more, but this was a good way to close out our home season, especially with the way we finished the game.”