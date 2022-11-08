GERMANTOWN — The Germantown girls swim team has had to adapt to a lot of new faces this year and the Warhawks have succeeded admirably, being ranked in the top five of state D1 polls all year.
And on Saturday, at their host WIAA state qualifying sectional meet, the Warhawks and everyone else involved in the 14-team event had to adapt enormously, after gusty winds knocked out power to the high school and a wide swath of the area at 2:42 p.m. with four events still to be contested.
Thanks to quick and decisive work by Athletic Director Sara Unertl and her staff, the meet was restarted about 35 minutes later and concluded with the help of sturdy backup batteries and a lot of willpower.
That success in the face of adversity made the good day for the Warhawks as well as for the West Bend and Hartford/ Slinger co-ops all the better.
Germantown advanced 10 individuals and all three relays to the WIAA state Division 1 meet at Waukesha South this Saturday, while West advanced repeat diving qualifier sophomore Madison Rummel as well as senior Nicole Walters in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
The Hartford/Slinger co-op will send senior Lucie Smith in the 100 butterfly to state.
For Germantown coach Lori Bruss, who worked closely with her staff and Unertl to make sure the meet was concluded on a sound and fair note, it was quite a day.
“We never thought we’d face anything like this,” she said with a deep sigh of relief. “But we got it done and it really didn’t affect the girls. We have a younger team this year, but they stepped up when the seniors left and have worked so hard.”
Germantown senior diver Kristina Wittmann won her event with a top score of 481.5 points and junior Isabelle Barger claimed the 100 backstroke in a fine time of 56.64. These were the only two events not won by meet champion Arrowhead, which dominated the sectional with 435 points, as the Warhawks were second with 355.
The West Bend co-op, which had finished second in the North Shore Conference meet the week before, was fifth at sectional with 212 points while Hartford/ Slinger was eighth (122).
Barger, who is the fourth state seed in the backstroke and who also qualified in the 100 freestyle, echoed her coach’s opinion on the lack of an effect the power outage and delay had on the athletes citing team unity as a decisive factor.
“Oh yeah, it was fine, no problem” she said with a chuckle. “The energy around here all season has been so great. We’ve all gotten along so well. We’ve developed some new leaders and I hope I’m looked up to as one of them.”
Other state qualifiers for Germantown included the runner-up 200 medley relay team of Barger and other underclassmen Abigail Bruss, Julia Saxman and Caden Kelly, which will be the third seed in the finals after turning in a scorching 1:46.17 time; Saxman in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly (sixth seed); Abigail Bruss in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke (fifth seed); the 200 free relay team of Kelly, underclassmen Ella Heimler and Audra Newkirk and senior Emma Jacobson; Heimler in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay team of Saxman, junior Johanna Luo, Abigail Bruss and Barger.
Wittmann will go into state as the second seed and will be joined by junior teammate and sectional runner-up Finn Langley (473.5) who will enter state seeded fourth.
The Warhawks were fifth in state last season and Lori Bruss is thinking a similar finish is attainable again.
“Our goal is to be a top five team,” she said. “And score as many points as we can. We’ve set ourselves up for some big goals and I think we can achieve them.”
For West Bend coach Dave Bloomier, sectional was a strong competitive finish to the team season and he’s very happy for Walters, who he thought had an excellent chance of advancing to state before the meet and then proved him right.
She was sixth in the 200 IM with a season best of 2:14.05 and was fourth in the 100 fly with a 58.27 effort.
Rummel earned her spot after taking fifth in a deep sectional diving competition. She scored 417.75 points to earn her slot at state. She is looking to improve on her 24th place state slot of a year ago.
Other good finishes for West Bend included sophomores Audriana Roecker and Lily Inkman earning fourth and seventh, respectively in the 200 free each with season best times, while sophomore diver Mallory Spaeth turned in a personal best 11-dive score of 344.95, in claiming eighth.
Senior Madison Nikkinen turned in best times in both the 50 and 100 freestyles in earning 10th and sixth, respectively.
Roecker and Inkman also both turned in best times in claiming sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 500 free.
The 200 free relay team of junior Maya Majewski, Roecker, Nikkinen and Walters dropped more than three seconds from its season best in taking seventh (1:43.62) while the 400 free team of Nikkinen, Roecker, Inkman and Walters missed out on a state berth by just .27 seconds after taking fifth with a season best of 3:45.22.
For the Hartford/Slinger co-op, Smith dropped more than a second from her best time in earning sixth (59.69), sliding under the state cut by just .27 seconds.
Other good efforts for the co-op included a season best sixth place effort by the 200 medley relay team of Smith and underclassmen Paige Langenecker, Addisyn Gundrum and Cora Wilson (1:58.56); and an eighth place season best by the 200 free relay crew of Smith, and underclassmen Lana Coons, Araceli Cloud, and Payton Jankowski (1:49.49).
The co-op closed the team portion of the season with a spectacular, close to a minute season best seventh place effort by the 400 free relay team of Smith, Coons, Jankowski and Cloud (3:55.88).
Coach MacGyver Zepezauer was pleased with how the team closed out its season with many best times.