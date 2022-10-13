It’s hard to believe, but we’re just about at the end of the prep football season.
I swear it feels like I blinked and suddenly two months have disappeared. But here we are on the verge of the playoffs.
So I figured this seems like as good a time as any to shine the spotlight on how good a season it’s been for Washington County football.
Last season — including playoff games — Hartford, West Bend East, West Bend West, Slinger, Living Word Lutheran, Germantown, Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran combined to post a 39-45 overall record.
We haven’t even played Week 9 yet, and already county teams have combined for a 39-26 record.
Through Week 8, the preliminary playoff field features West Bend East, Germantown, Hartford, Slinger, Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Hartford has already clinched at least a share of the North Shore Conference title — its first share since winning the conference outright in 2019 — and Kewaskum can clinch at least a share of the East Central Conference title with a win against Sheboygan Falls. Meanwhile, West Bend East could claim a share of the North Shore Conference title — a feat it hasn’t accomplished since joining the conference in 2017 — with a win and a Hartford loss. And
Germantown could manage to snag a share of the Greater Metro Conference title with a win and losses by Hamilton and Brookfield Central.
And along with all that, you cannot forget about West Bend West’s step forward this season by breaking a 37-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against Fort Atkinson and Cedarburg.
Is it too early to declare this one of the best seasons for Washington County football in years?
I don’t think so. Even looking beyond the wins and the losses, area teams have seen some great performances from individuals and as a unit. Take a look at Hartford, where according to wissports.com, senior running back Noah Deibert is tied for 11th in the state with 18 rushing touchdowns this season. That accounts for half of the Orioles’ 36 rushing touchdowns this season — tying them for seventh-most in the state — as Hartford also ranks 16th in the state with 2,337 rushing yards. Another Hartford senior high up on the state leaderboards is defensive back Aaron Cummings, who is tied for second in the state with 13 passes defended.
Despite a 4-4 overall record, Germantown has also seen some impressive individual performances this year on both sides of the ball. On defense, sophomore linebacker Cooper Catalano is second in the state with 115 total tackles, while on offense, senior quarterback Henry Kelley is 22nd in the state with 1,562 passing yards, and senior wide receiver Will Van Fossen is tied for 12th with 10 receiving touchdowns.
Rounding out the county’s offensive leaders is West Bend East senior running back Colton Kress, who is tied for 16th in the state with 1,168 rushing yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, a three-way tie at the top of the state leaderboard sees Kewaskum senior defensive back Derek May claiming a share of first place with eight interceptions, while Kettle Moraine Lutheran senior defensive back Jack Netzel is tied for 13th with five interceptions on the year. And then last but not least, you have Living Word Lutheran, whose defense has recovered 11 fumbles this season — tying the team for 13th-most in the state.
And that’s just a small sample of the massive amount of talent that’s been seen under the Friday night lights in Washington County this season.
With how successful a season it has been, it’s not completely unreasonable to start to wonder if perhaps this could be the year that ends the drought of county teams appearing in the state finals. Only four teams from the county have ever made it that far, and the last one to do so was Kettle Moraine Lutheran in 2007. Before that was Germantown (2003), Slinger (1998) and Kewaskum (1983). Only Germantown (1998, 2003) and Slinger (1998) have ever brought home a gold ball.
There’s still a lot of football to play before we even get to that point, but regardless of what happens in the playoffs, you can’t deny this has been a great year of football in Washington County.