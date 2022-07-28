McCoy to run at State Games of America

West Bend resident Aidan McCoy took second place at the boys age 15-16, 1,500meter run with a time of 4:52.27 at the Badger State Game on June 25. McCoy qualified for State Games of America that began yesterday and goes through Sunday in Ames and Des Moines, Iowa.
McCoy said that finishing in second place was pretty exciting.
“I was pretty excited overall because I worked pretty hard for this moment and and I feel that I kind of deserve it because I put many hours of training in the last five years and I finally got to this stage so I am pretty excited about that,” he said.
When it comes to training, McCoy said that to get ready for the Badger State Game he ran 45 miles a week and follow his training plan. And that for the State Games of America is training is still intense.
“It is pretty intense for that, and I have relaxed a little bit but I am still doing 25 miles a week,” he said. “It is still intense but not as intense as it was earlier.”
McCoy said he is currently training with the Cedarburg cross country team to get ready for the games during the week and on the weekends he does his own training.
“(Cedarburg boys cross country) coach Wagner has been helping me through the training plans,” he said.
McCoy said that when he qualified for the State Games of America he was pretty happy.
“But I still need to stay competitive till the State Games of America because I have to continue my training and try to get first at nationals,” he said.
McCoy goes to West Bend West and he said that he has been running for most of his life but decided to take a break from it around two years ago. But he decided to return to running last year.
When it comes to running long distance he said that while it can be hard he likes to do it.
“I like the difficulty and not many people can always run long distance,” he said. “There is like 100 people in the 100-meter dash and then there is 20 people in the 1,500-meter run, so it feels more rewarding when you get a 1,500-meter medal than the 100-meter because you have to put in so much more effort in that race because it is longer and you need more stamina.”
McCoy said he feels pretty good about how his training is going and where he is at currently.
“I feel that I have prepared myself for the future and the State Games of America and even further than that with the USATF games. They are coming up in San Francisco in August and I have to prepare for that too,” he said. “I am trying to balance the other two and I feel like it is going pretty good.”
When it comes to the upcoming race at the state games, McCoy said he wants to have fun and stay competitive.