LA CROSSE — “I knew it was going to take the fastest race run in the state this year but I was just a second off.”
Those were the thoughts of Kettle Moraine Lutheran senior distance runner Logan Measner after his epic race with Shane Griepentrog of Valders in the D2 boys 1,600-meter run final at the WIAA state track meet in La Crosse Friday afternoon.
Measner locked onto Griepentrog — the state cross country champion in the fall who came into state the favorite in both the 1,600-meter run and 3,200meter run — like a mollusk right from the start and didn’t let him go but Griepentrog just had a little more at the end for the victory.
The duo’s times of 4:11.89 and 4:12.29 were like Measner intimated, the fastest 1,600-meters recorded by any Wisconsin prep regardless of division this year.
“I knew it would be an intense race,” Measner, who was fourth in the 1,600-meter run last season, said. “I just wanted to go out with him, show no fear and then hold on as long I could. I had it in my mind to kick as hard as I could with about 100 to go. I was there but I could feel it fall apart just a little with about 15 to go.”
Measner feels that this strong, school record finish already vindicates his lost cross country season last fall, which he missed due to a hip injury suffered in a mountain bike accident.
“I have not gotten on that thing since then,” he said.
He will again be the second seed to Griepentrog in the 3,200-meter run final on Saturday.
“I knew I had to go out and give it all I had today,” he said. “I knew he had that great a race in him but I stuck with him and I got a second place medal.”
In the boys 800-meter run, Hartford’s defending champion Cael Schoemann found himself running in a case of deja vu in the boys D1 final early Friday afternoon. Back on April 29 at West Allis Hale’s Distance Night, Schoemann lost an impressive race to Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski as Zelinski bettered the existing state record with a 1:51.09 time.
Zelinski won that race by taking out the first 400 in a fast 52 seconds. Fast forward to Friday in La Crosse and the same scenario repeated itself. Zelinski went out in a quick 53 seconds while Schoemann worked hard on the second lap but couldn’t quite make up the ground.
Zelinski didn’t quite get the record but still turned in a very fast 1:51.51 as Schoemann took second in 1:53.59. Also in the same race, West Bend West’s Sam Schreiber ran a strong race to take eighth and earn a team point for the Spartans.
Afterward, Zelinski was surprised that no one tried to go with him on the first lap this time around.
“I thought they might go with me, but they didn’t, they just went out and ran their own races,” he said.
Last season, Schoemann was a bit of a surprise winner. Zelinski was a favorite again in that race, but a hard leg on the 4x800-meter relay and some poor strategy relegated him to seventh.
“I was very happy I was able to get this this time,” he said. “Last year, I let myself get boxed in. I wasn’t going to let that happen again.”
Meanwhile, Kewaskum’s Isaiah Lubner also had his own mountain to climb in the form of Shorewood’s defending D2 400-meter dash and 800-meter run champion Nathan Cumberbatch. Like Zelinski against Schoemann in the D1 race, Cumberbatch went out hard in the D2 race and Lubner had to work hard just to take second, holding off another Shorewood runner and an Osceola competitor for his runner-up spot.
Cumberbatch was clocked in 1:52.84 while Lubner was second in 1:56.19. In a bit of a surprise, KML’s Joshua Lubner claimed an eighth place spot in 2:00.38.
“It was a little disappointing,” said Lubner, who also qualified fifth for Saturday’s 400-meter dash finals, where Cumberbatch is also the top seed said. “I’m a little tired and I really gave it all that I had. It just got to the point where I just wanted to finish and finish well.
“I felt those other guys coming and I just told myself. ‘You’re not going to pass me.’” In another surprise, Kewaskum’s Damareyon Taylor entered the D2 300-meter intermediate hurdles as the favorite but had to work to make the finals with an eighth-place 40.65 clocking.
West Bend West’s Franklin Kunfira suffered heartbreak when he missed the 200-meter dash finals by .007 of a second with a 22.39 effort, good for 11th.