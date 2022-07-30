This summer, the Mirasola brothers, Connor and Cole, have continued the success they had at wrestling during the high school season. Connor Mirasola took first place at 182 pounds at the USMC/ USAW Junior National Championships that went from July 15- July 22. Cole took fifth place at 195 pounds at the championships. During the high school wrestling season both brothers won state titles for West Bend West.
Connor said that after winning nationals he was super excited, especially with his friends and coaches there. He said it felt good especially with how he had gotten close before in the past.
“Because I had been right there a lot,” he said. “Always getting second or third, never really getting that first place at the highest level so it felt good.”
To get to this point, Connor said that they wrestled every day — sometimes twice a day — to prepare for the tournament.
“Put a lot of time into it and it feels good that it paid off,” he said. “Definitely a lot of hard training and I got pretty tired sometimes but it was definitely worth it.”
The brothers train under Max Askren at Askren Wrestling Academy in Theinsville. Askren said that Cole’s and Connor’s commitment level stands out to him. Their footwork is something that Askren said they do well.
“They are great on their feet and they are able to attack,” he said.
The brothers have learned a lot during their time with Askren.
“Wrestling in general, they have been with us for quite some time and they did not know too much when they started and they have just learned a lot,” he said.
Askren said that consistency is the thing he wants to see them work on.
“It is just consistency, and continuing to put their work in and they will get where they want to go. They are still young and they still have a lot of time,” he said. “they are doing the right things.”
As he was getting ready for the championship match, Connor said that he was trusting in his training and he was believing in himself and the work he put into getting to this point.
“Focusing on that I put a lot of work into this and trusting that I was ready to go,” he said.
Connor said that training starts in their basement after eating, either lifting weights or doing bikes and then wrestling a little bit. Then after a little break in the afternoon they go to the the academy to wrestle for a couple of more hours.
Connor said he loves the one-on-one battles of wrestling.
“There are so many ways to win. You can’t just win one way and if you lose you can only blame yourself,” he said. “You know if you lost that it is your fault and that you have to make adjustments and get better from it, learn from it.”
Now that he has accomplished one of his big goals by getting that national championship, Connor said that he has his eyes on getting to the Division 1 level in college and win an NCAA title and be named an All-American.
“We have been there and we have seen what it is like so we definitely want to be at that level and win NCAA titles and hopefully world titles after that too,” he said.
Cole said for him the experience of being at nationals was pretty cool.
“It was a pretty cool environment to wrestle with the best guys in the country,” he said. “It was pretty cool to wrestle those guys.”
With getting fifth place in his weight class, Cole said he felt pretty good of how he did.
“I think I could have won one of my matches that I lost,” he said. “But I felt pretty good about it overall.”
Cole said that during the tournament that he felt like it was going to be a long tournament and that he kept battling.
“I wrestled a lot of matches, I wrestled nine matches total. So I just had to keep my head on right and keep battling,” he said.
Cole said he felt that he handled the amount of matches pretty well.
“I mean after the tournament I felt pretty sore,” he said. “But I did pretty good dealing with all those matches.”
Cole said that they were ready for the tournament with the amount of training they did beforehand.
Training with his brother before the tournament felt good for Cole.
“It’s good because we both know we have the same goals going in,” he said. “We know that we both want to win it all and we both have the same mindset so we can train hard and get it done.”
With the high school season approach, Cole said there are things he learned from this tournament that he can use to improve.
“I will watch all my matches and there are a couple of things I can improve on and start working on when we get back in the room and get ready for high school season,” he said.
One goal Cole has for the future is to win another state title and another is to win nationals next year. Cole, like Connor, also wants to get to the Division 1 level and find success in the NCAA.