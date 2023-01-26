MEQUON — In the end, the numbers wound up working in favor of the West Bend Ice Bears co-op boys hockey team Wednesday night at Homestead.
The Ice Bears had a 53-to-24 shots on goal advantage and had more power-play opportunities, but still needed a top shelf goal from sophomore wing Trevor Newkirk at the 3:07 mark of the second overtime to pull out a 3-2 North Shore Conference victory that spoiled the Highlanders’ senior night.
Ice Bears coach Mike Driscoll breathed a big sigh of relief after the win.
“We really needed to get the puck to the net more often (in the overtime),” he said, “and we needed to get better quality shots. We tried to go faster, make quick shifts and run only two lines out there.
“It finally worked.” The win was the fifth in the last six games for West Bend and improved the Ice Bears to 3-0 in North Shore play and 11-8 overall, while Homestead fell to 2-4 in NSC play and 7-12-1 overall.
Highlanders’ coach Tony Navarre felt that fatigue may have finally set in during the OT periods.
“We were strong on the penalty kill most of the night,” he said, “but we were in that situation so long. It just seemed that the officials were seeing a lot of red (a Homestead color). But the boys battled hard. We blocked a lot of shots and Connor (junior keeper O’Brien) made a lot of saves.
“I think they just had a little more depth than us in the end.”
Still, the game was far more competitive than the Ice Bears’ lopsided 6-1 win over Homestead back in December in the teams’ first meeting.
In a penalty-free and fast first period, Homestead took the initial lead as senior captain Michael Birmingham snapped in a shot from the near post off a sharp pass from senior Jackson Lord that made it 1-0 at the 10:14 mark. Sophomore Jeremy Miller was also credited with an assist on the play.
Homestead had a chance to pad that lead a short time later, as junior Ian Magnuson got out on a breakaway, but Ice Bears senior goalie Charlie Eckert made a strong save.
That was important, because with 4:37 left in the session, West Bend senior Peyton Fountain took off down the ice off a turnover, collected a pass from senior forward Chase Pickett and one-timed a shot from about 40 feet out for the equalizer.
In the second period, the Highlanders successfully killed off three penalties while the Ice Bears fended off Homestead on its one power-play opportunity. Both teams had players in the penalty box at the end of the period.
Early in the third period, the power-play problem finally caught up with the Highlanders as they were hit with two penalties at the 13:20 and 12:55 marks, which gave the Ice Bears a 5-on-3 advantage for more than a minute.
It didn’t take them long to take advantage, as Fountain snapped in the go-ahead goal with 12:08 left in regulation from just inside the blue line with an assists from senior Sawyer Lichtensteiger and Pickett.
Homestead had to kill off another penalty just two minutes later, but finally benefitted from the officials’ whistle at the 7:44 mark when the Ice Bears were hit with a double penalty, giving the Highlanders a five-on-three advantage.
Only a few seconds later, Birmingham found the back of the net again on a scrum in front of the West Bend net to make it 22 with 7:28 left in regulation. Junior Sean West got the assist.
West Bend got a lot of pressure on O’Brien in over the course of those final minutes, but he and the Highlander defense held firm.
The Ice Bears had a carryover powerplay opportunity from the final 40 seconds of regulation going into the first OT, but despite a deluge of West Bend shots, O’Brien did not let anything past.
But in the end, Newkirk and the Ice Bears took advantage of prep hockey’s overtime rules and their depth. In the first eight-minute period, both teams go 5-on-5 and then in the second five-minute session, they go 3-on-3.
A memory of an OT loss to Neenah in December fueled Newkirk’s drive.
“We needed to do better (in OT) this time around,” he said.
Homestead got the early push in the second OT, but the Ice Bears were able to clear the puck and got it to Newkirk, who flew down the left side of the ice and slapped a hard shot over O’Brien’s shoulder for the game-winner. Fountain and Pickett were credited with assists.
“I just saw an opening, guys were line-changing, so I took the shot and we got the ‘W’,’” he said.
Navarre was disappointed with the loss, but not the effort as the Highlanders fell to 1-3-1 in overtime games this season.
“We had to kill so many penalties (nine all told) that it hurt our rhythm a bit,” he said. “Our seniors battled hard this game and I thought we played well, but in the end we were gassed.”
Driscoll was glad the Ice Bears were able to rally for the win.
“We had a slow start in the first period, but then we were able to pick it up,” he said. “Homestead came to play, and we had to work for it. It’s been an up-and-down season for us with a tough schedule, but young guys are playing well and our senior leadership is showing through.”