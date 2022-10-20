KEWASKUM — They’ve put in the hard work week in and week out all season long.
The result: 32 wins in 35 games, their first-ever East Central Conference title and first-ever ECC tournament title.
Needless to say, it’s been a pretty good season for the Kewaskum girls volleyball team. But the Indians aren’t content with what they’ve done just yet.
They’re hungry for more, and their eyes are set on a trip to the Resch Center in Green Bay.
“We’ve had a really great season. We are 32-3 on the season right now. We’ve only lost on one day — that was at a tournament up at Notre Dame in Green Ba,” Kewaskum head coach Laine Leitzke said. “ We lost to Luxemburg-Casco — who’s currently ranked No. 2 in the state — and we lost to Xavier — who’s I think ranked five in the state.
“We’ve had some really good senior leadership. We had a lot of returning players, a couple that filled in really well for the graduated players. Our freshmen from last year that we had starting have increased their production and roles, and have really been a solid base to mix in with the seniors that are leading us there. We have a couple of juniors who are putting in their time and effort as well, and it’s a very cohesive and fun group to coach.”
Leitzke praised his team as a whole for how they have stepped up this season, pointing to several players and positions that have proven to be strengths for Kewaskum. Among those he pointed out were his outside hitters.
“We have a pretty solid outside grouping led by Grace Rochon, who is our senior outside (hitter),” Leitzke said. “She was player of the year in our conference last year ... and she improved her stats from last year to this year. She’s I think third on the team in digs, she leads the team in kills. She has a big powerful swing, she’s got a nice little jump serve, she plays back row for us.
“Her complement is Brooklyn Grisolono — a sophomore. She doesn’t have as powerful an arm as Rochon, but she does more of placement shots, and another strong serve receive and defender for us. She’s second on the team in digs. She has a great flow serve as well.”
The Indians claimed both the conference and tournament titles with wins against rival Kettle Moraine Lutheran, which has been a tough opponent in the conference for quite some time.
“I think the ECC started in 2013, but yeah that’s when (Kettle Moraine Lutheran) moved in, and once Kettle moved in I don’t think this program had ever beaten Kettle,” Leitzke said “Before I arrived — I’ve been here 10 years — they had a match in sectionals I think it was, and it went 15-13 and they lost to Kettle that time.
“Beating Kettle is a big thing for them, and they had their celebration when they won that conference (title), but we had a quick reload, because it was that Thursday, we had a Friday practice, and then we had Saturday, and we wanted that second title as well.
“To their credit, they didn’t hang their hat on winning the conference. They wanted the double, they wanted both titles. They fought hard to make sure that they were in that championship game.”
And now it’s tournament time for the Indians, as they will face off against a familiar foe in the first round of regional play “We started the season against Campbellsport, so we know them pretty good,” Leitzke said. “They’ve improved a little bit, we’ve improved a little bit, so if we stay focused I have a feeling that we’ll have a pretty good showing against them.
“But like I told my team, you can be better if you want to be better, but you still have to play. You can’t just take it on the paper that you’re going to beat someone just because you’re ranked higher than them. You’ve still go to go out and show it, and that’s what we’re going to be focused on.”
Leitzke added that playing at home should prove to be a significant X-factor for the Indians.
“They come to us, which is a great thing to play at home with our fans,” he said. “Our student section has been great this year, and you can never have too many good things happen for you.”